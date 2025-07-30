Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator

By NAN | Naija247news | July 29, 2025 | Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state electricity agencies to safeguard the integrity of the national power grid and prevent market distortions. His remarks came on Tuesday during a high-level meeting with state commissioners for energy in Abuja.

The urgent meeting followed a recent decision by the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) to slash electricity tariffs for Band A customers from N209/kWh to N160/kWh, triggering concerns over uncoordinated reforms in Nigeria’s newly decentralized electricity market.

“As you embark on the development of your respective state electricity markets, I wish to emphasise the importance of enhanced coordination between the federal and state governments,” Adelabu told the commissioners.

He acknowledged the constitutional rights of states under the Electricity Act 2023 to develop their own markets but stressed the need for alignment with national frameworks.

“The Federal Government, as the custodian of the national grid and wholesale market, must be involved to ensure developments at the state level do not destabilise the entire sector,” he said.

Market Fragmentation Threatens Grid Stability – Adelabu Warns

The power minister noted that the national electricity market functions as an interconnected system—spanning generation, transmission, and distribution across state lines. Disjointed decisions at the subnational level, he warned, could lead to technical failures, commercial losses, and regulatory conflicts.

“Uncoordinated actions may weaken grid stability, disrupt power to neighbouring states, and undermine investor confidence,” Adelabu explained.

To this end, he urged all stakeholders to act with unity and foresight to maintain national market integrity, optimise energy resources, and deliver affordable, reliable electricity to all Nigerians.

Electrification of Underserved Areas a Priority

Beyond policy alignment, Adelabu encouraged commissioners to fast-track rural electrification, especially in communities lacking access to electricity.

“Expanding access remains a central pillar of our national electrification agenda,” he said, highlighting the role of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in providing technical and financial support for mini-grid and standalone energy projects.

He also stressed the urgency of regulatory coherence, warning that inconsistent standards between federal and state regulators would harm both consumers and investors.

“A fragmented regulatory environment breeds uncertainty and discourages investment. Harmonising standards and frameworks is essential to drive inclusive energy access and industrial growth,” Adelabu said.

States Speak: No Conflict, But Need for Clarity on Electricity Act Amendments

Responding to the Minister’s remarks, Mrs. Eka Williams, Chairperson of the Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy in Nigeria, reaffirmed the states’ commitment to consumer welfare and market development.

“There is no conflict with the Federal Government, but we must clarify our collective position on proposed amendments to the Electricity Act,” she noted.

She emphasized that the states have consistently backed reforms to improve service delivery and accountability in the sector.

Also speaking, Mr. Joe Aneke, Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Power, defended the recent tariff reduction. He said the adjustment was based on operational data from MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, a subsidiary of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (Enugu DisCo).

“States now have regulatory authority over electricity distribution within their jurisdictions. The new tariff applies locally and does not impact the wholesale cost of electricity,” Aneke clarified.

Outlook

The decentralization of Nigeria’s electricity market is still in its early stages, and Tuesday’s meeting marks a critical step in defining how federal and state authorities will collaborate under the new regulatory landscape. As power demand grows and states assert their autonomy, industry watchers say only coordinated action can secure investor trust and grid reliability.

