ADC Dares APC: Aso Rock Will Be Vacant in 2027

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fired a salvo at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), predicting that Aso Rock, the seat of the federal government, will be vacant in 2027. This bold assertion by the ADC is a direct challenge to the APC’s dominance and confidence in retaining power.

ADC Slams APC’s “No Vacancy” Claim

The ADC’s prediction comes on the heels of the APC’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, claiming that there would be “no vacancy” in Aso Rock in 2027. The ADC has rubbished this assertion, describing it as presumptuous and undemocratic. According to the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the presidency is not a birthright but a mandate that must be earned through performance and public trust.

ADC’s Confidence in Its Chances

The ADC’s prediction is a reflection of its confidence in its chances of winning the 2027 presidential election. The party believes that Nigerians will have the final say in who occupies Aso Rock in 2027, and it is optimistic about its prospects. The ADC’s assertion is a call to action for its supporters and a warning to the APC not to take the electorate for granted.

APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The APC, on the other hand, remains confident in its ability to retain power, citing its achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The party’s initiatives, such as student loans and grants to support agriculture and economic empowerment, are aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians and securing their votes in 2027.

The ADC’s prediction that Aso Rock will be vacant in 2027 is a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country hurtles towards the 2027 elections, the APC and ADC will engage in a fierce battle for the hearts and minds of Nigerians. The outcome will depend on the parties’ ability to convince the electorate of their vision and leadership capabilities. One thing is certain, however: the 2027 elections will be a closely contested affair.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

