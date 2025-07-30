🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaReal Estate

Minister Hails Dangote Cement, Calls for Partnership to Bridge Nigeria’s 20 Million Housing Deficit

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has commended Dangote Cement Plc for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and urged the company to partner with the government in addressing the nation’s critical housing deficit, estimated at over 20 million units.

Speaking during a tour of Dangote Cement’s exhibition stand at the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja, Dangiwa reaffirmed the Ministry’s ongoing collaboration with private sector players to drive affordable housing delivery nationwide.

“We recognize Dangote Cement’s pivotal role in our economy and urge them to sustain these efforts by supporting affordable housing development. The private sector must be part of the solution to Nigeria’s housing crisis,” the minister stated.

Housing Deficit: A National Challenge

Nigeria’s housing deficit—pegged at 20 million units—remains one of the largest in Africa. Experts attribute the gap to rapid urbanization, a growing population exceeding 230 million, insufficient mortgage financing, and the high cost of building materials. The World Bank has previously estimated that Nigeria requires at least N21 trillion annually in sustained investment to close the housing gap over the next decade.

Dangiwa stressed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are critical to mobilizing resources for mass housing schemes that are both affordable and sustainable, noting that the Ministry is actively working with cement producers and construction firms to reduce costs and accelerate housing delivery.

AIHS 2025: Showcasing Collaboration and Innovation

The Africa International Housing Show, sponsored by Dangote Cement, has drawn participants from 21 countries, serving as a continental platform for dialogue on housing, urban development, and sustainable construction. This year’s theme, “Reimagining Housing Through Innovation, Collaboration and Policy,” underscores the need for multi-stakeholder approaches.

Bar. Festus Adebayo, Coordinator of AIHS, told journalists that corporate involvement in housing must extend beyond profit:

“Nigeria’s housing gap can only be reduced if private sector players adopt housing provision as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and investment portfolios,” he said.

Dangote Cement’s Strategic Role

As Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement is uniquely positioned to influence construction costs and drive affordable housing initiatives. The company’s presence at AIHS reflects its alignment with the government’s urban development goals and its interest in broader sectoral partnerships.

In a statement, Dangote Cement confirmed that its Special Day at AIHS is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2025, providing a dedicated platform to showcase its innovations and engage with policymakers, real estate developers, and financiers.

“We see AIHS as an opportunity to deepen dialogue on affordable housing, sustainable building practices, and the role of private sector investment in shaping Nigeria’s urban future,” the company noted.

Towards Sustainable Urban Growth

Nigeria’s urban population is projected to hit 60% by 2050, heightening the urgency for affordable housing solutions. Analysts warn that without targeted interventions, the housing gap could worsen, exacerbating informal settlements, overcrowding, and infrastructure strain.

Partnerships between the government, industry leaders like Dangote Cement, and financial institutions are seen as vital to financing low-cost housing, mortgage expansion, and green building technologies.

As the AIHS continues in Abuja, stakeholders are optimistic that the synergy between policy, private investment, and innovation will lay a solid foundation for bridging Nigeria’s housing gap and fostering inclusive growth.

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ADC Dares APC: Aso Rock Will Be Vacant in 2027
Next article
Dangote Daughters Take Board Seats, Cement Family Grip on $28.5bn Business Empire
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according...

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

Financials 0
Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according...

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp