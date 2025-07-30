Minister Hails Dangote Cement, Calls for Partnership to Bridge Nigeria’s 20 Million Housing Deficit

ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has commended Dangote Cement Plc for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and urged the company to partner with the government in addressing the nation’s critical housing deficit, estimated at over 20 million units.

Speaking during a tour of Dangote Cement’s exhibition stand at the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja, Dangiwa reaffirmed the Ministry’s ongoing collaboration with private sector players to drive affordable housing delivery nationwide.

“We recognize Dangote Cement’s pivotal role in our economy and urge them to sustain these efforts by supporting affordable housing development. The private sector must be part of the solution to Nigeria’s housing crisis,” the minister stated.

Housing Deficit: A National Challenge

Nigeria’s housing deficit—pegged at 20 million units—remains one of the largest in Africa. Experts attribute the gap to rapid urbanization, a growing population exceeding 230 million, insufficient mortgage financing, and the high cost of building materials. The World Bank has previously estimated that Nigeria requires at least N21 trillion annually in sustained investment to close the housing gap over the next decade.

Dangiwa stressed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are critical to mobilizing resources for mass housing schemes that are both affordable and sustainable, noting that the Ministry is actively working with cement producers and construction firms to reduce costs and accelerate housing delivery.

AIHS 2025: Showcasing Collaboration and Innovation

The Africa International Housing Show, sponsored by Dangote Cement, has drawn participants from 21 countries, serving as a continental platform for dialogue on housing, urban development, and sustainable construction. This year’s theme, “Reimagining Housing Through Innovation, Collaboration and Policy,” underscores the need for multi-stakeholder approaches.

Bar. Festus Adebayo, Coordinator of AIHS, told journalists that corporate involvement in housing must extend beyond profit:

“Nigeria’s housing gap can only be reduced if private sector players adopt housing provision as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and investment portfolios,” he said.

Dangote Cement’s Strategic Role

As Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement is uniquely positioned to influence construction costs and drive affordable housing initiatives. The company’s presence at AIHS reflects its alignment with the government’s urban development goals and its interest in broader sectoral partnerships.

In a statement, Dangote Cement confirmed that its Special Day at AIHS is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2025, providing a dedicated platform to showcase its innovations and engage with policymakers, real estate developers, and financiers.

“We see AIHS as an opportunity to deepen dialogue on affordable housing, sustainable building practices, and the role of private sector investment in shaping Nigeria’s urban future,” the company noted.

Towards Sustainable Urban Growth

Nigeria’s urban population is projected to hit 60% by 2050, heightening the urgency for affordable housing solutions. Analysts warn that without targeted interventions, the housing gap could worsen, exacerbating informal settlements, overcrowding, and infrastructure strain.

Partnerships between the government, industry leaders like Dangote Cement, and financial institutions are seen as vital to financing low-cost housing, mortgage expansion, and green building technologies.

As the AIHS continues in Abuja, stakeholders are optimistic that the synergy between policy, private investment, and innovation will lay a solid foundation for bridging Nigeria’s housing gap and fostering inclusive growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.