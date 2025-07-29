Transcorp Power Declares ₦11.25 Billion Interim Dividend as H1 2025 Profit Hits ₦58.7 Billion

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Transcorp Power Plc has declared an interim dividend of ₦11.25 billion for the first half (H1) of 2025, rewarding shareholders with ₦1.50 per share, following a strong performance in revenue and profit growth.

According to the company’s unaudited H1 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, gross revenue surged by 52%, rising from ₦135.4 billion in H1 2024 to ₦205.8 billion in the same period of 2025.

Profitability Strengthens Despite Economic Headwinds

Gross profit rose from ₦62.9 billion to ₦77.6 billion, while profit before tax (PBT) climbed 15% year-on-year, hitting ₦58.7 billion, up from ₦51 billion in H1 2024. The company also reported a gross margin of 23%, underscoring its operational strength amid macroeconomic challenges.

“This performance reflects enhanced generation capacity and improved operational efficiency,” said Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc.

Nnorom attributed the results to sustained investment in infrastructure, effective pricing, and cost management strategies, which helped the company navigate inflation and foreign exchange volatility.

Shareholder Value and Strategic Growth

Nnorom emphasized that the company’s strong H1 earnings reaffirm its resilience and capacity to deliver value to shareholders through consistent profitability and dividend payouts.

“Despite inflationary and currency pressures, our ability to maintain profitability and reward shareholders is a testament to our long-term growth strategy and operational discipline,” he said.

The interim dividend represents Transcorp Power’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and reflects confidence in its energy generation expansion plans across Nigeria’s power sector.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.