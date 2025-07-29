Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national football team, with cash and national honors following their historic win at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The Presidency has defended the President’s decision, with Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explaining that the gesture celebrates “excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry, and the undying Nigerian spirit”.

Rewards Breakdown

According to reports, each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while technical crew members received $50,000. Additionally, the team members were conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) title, and each received a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Estate. Onanuga likened the reward to the prize money for the Big Brother Naija reality show winner, questioning why some Nigerians were unappreciative of the President’s gesture.

Presidency’s Defense

The Presidency emphasized that the rewards reflect the Tinubu administration’s values of meritocracy and national pride. Onanuga noted that the President’s gesture was a celebration of the team’s exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, which has brought pride to the nation. The Presidency believes that the rewards are a well-deserved recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication.

A Boost to Women’s Football

The reward is expected to boost the morale of the Super Falcons and inspire more young Nigerian women to take up football. The team’s captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, expressed gratitude for the recognition and called for continued support for women’s football. The reward is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in sports and recognizing the achievements of female athletes in Nigeria.

While some may debate the magnitude of the reward, one thing is certain – the Super Falcons’ achievement is a testament to Nigerian excellence and a source of national pride. The Tinubu administration’s gesture is a celebration of the team’s hard work and dedication, and it is hoped that this recognition will inspire future generations of Nigerian athletes. As the nation basks in the glory of this achievement, it is imperative to acknowledge the team’s exceptional performance and the President’s commitment to promoting national pride.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.