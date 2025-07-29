🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national football team, with cash and national honors following their historic win at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The Presidency has defended the President’s decision, with Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explaining that the gesture celebrates “excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry, and the undying Nigerian spirit”.

Rewards Breakdown

According to reports, each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while technical crew members received $50,000. Additionally, the team members were conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) title, and each received a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Estate. Onanuga likened the reward to the prize money for the Big Brother Naija reality show winner, questioning why some Nigerians were unappreciative of the President’s gesture.

Presidency’s Defense

The Presidency emphasized that the rewards reflect the Tinubu administration’s values of meritocracy and national pride. Onanuga noted that the President’s gesture was a celebration of the team’s exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, which has brought pride to the nation. The Presidency believes that the rewards are a well-deserved recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication.

A Boost to Women’s Football

The reward is expected to boost the morale of the Super Falcons and inspire more young Nigerian women to take up football. The team’s captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, expressed gratitude for the recognition and called for continued support for women’s football. The reward is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in sports and recognizing the achievements of female athletes in Nigeria.

While some may debate the magnitude of the reward, one thing is certain – the Super Falcons’ achievement is a testament to Nigerian excellence and a source of national pride. The Tinubu administration’s gesture is a celebration of the team’s hard work and dedication, and it is hoped that this recognition will inspire future generations of Nigerian athletes. As the nation basks in the glory of this achievement, it is imperative to acknowledge the team’s exceptional performance and the President’s commitment to promoting national pride.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola
Next article
FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing "renewed agony" under President Bola Tinubu's administration. This stark assessment...

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The...

Military Declares Zero Tolerance: Supporters of Bandits Will Be Treated as Enemies of the State — Defence Chief Warns

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has issued a stern warning that individuals or groups who support or collaborate with bandits in any form will henceforth be treated as enemies...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Analysis 0
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

Power & Politics 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing "renewed agony" under President Bola Tinubu's administration. This stark assessment...

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

South South 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp