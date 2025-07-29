Tinubu’s 4-D Foreign Policy in Action as Nigeria Deploys Medical Volunteers to Grenada

The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) begins a new chapter in international cooperation with the deployment of health professionals to the Caribbean.

Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold step in advancing Nigeria’s diplomatic footprint through the approval and execution of fresh bilateral engagements with Caribbean nations.

This commendation came as NTAC deployed four Nigerian medical doctors to Grenada, an Eastern Caribbean country, under the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme.

Speaking during the official deployment ceremony in Abuja, Dr. Yusuf Yakub, Director-General of NTAC, noted that the move aligns directly with President Tinubu’s recent commitment during his state visit to Saint Lucia. There, Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s technical support to Caribbean nations as part of his administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy Initiative – anchored on Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

“Today’s deployment is a direct fulfillment of President Tinubu’s directive to deepen Nigeria-Caribbean cooperation. It marks a tangible expression of the 4-D policy initiative that is already bearing fruit,” Yakub stated.

He emphasized that NTAC, fully funded by the Nigerian government, not only provides essential services abroad but also helps enhance Nigeria’s global image.

Dr. Yakub encouraged the volunteers to serve with compassion and pride, reminding them that Grenadians are “our brothers and sisters and deserve the best of Nigeria’s professional expertise.”

The NTAC chief assured the deployed doctors of full institutional support, including airfare, monthly stipends, and general welfare, in line with the bilateral agreement. He also disclosed that the host government of Grenada would provide housing, transportation, and utilities.

Also at the event, Ambassador Zakari Usman, Director of Programmes at NTAC, commended Dr. Yakub’s leadership and praised the volunteers’ readiness to serve beyond Nigerian borders.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Dr. Esala Abene expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian government, saying:

“We are deeply honored to represent our nation abroad. We pledge to maintain high standards of professionalism and deepen the bonds between Nigeria and Grenada.”

The deployed team includes specialist medical doctors and healthcare professionals, signaling Nigeria’s readiness to not only export knowledge but also strengthen its global partnerships through humanitarian diplomacy.

Background:

The NTAC was established to provide technical manpower to friendly countries in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. With this latest deployment, Nigeria reinforces its commitment to south-south cooperation and global health solidarity.

By Naija247news/NAN

