Abuja

Tinubu Launches YouthCred to Provide Consumer Credit for 400,000 Young Nigerians, Kicks Off with NYSC Members

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a major push toward youth financial empowerment, the Federal Government has officially launched YouthCred, a national consumer credit programme designed to provide accessible loans to 400,000 young Nigerians, including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), has already started disbursing loans and reached its 1,000th NYSC beneficiary, just weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised a July rollout during his Democracy Day address on June 12.

“YouthCred is not just about credit. It is a national campaign to reorient how young Nigerians think about money, borrowing, trust, and financial responsibility,” CREDICORP stated.

A New Culture of Credit and Financial Literacy

Before accessing the loans, all applicants must complete a mandatory digital financial literacy module, which teaches key concepts such as how credit works, the importance of timely repayment, and building a strong credit history. This educational component is part of the programme’s gamified learning approach, making financial education interactive and engaging.

Once the training is completed, applicants can access structured, low-interest loans tailored to real needs—ranging from digital devices and mobility solutions to relocation and small business support. Notably, the loans require no collateral or guarantor and are processed digitally using BVN and NIN.

Long-Term Goals: Credit Culture and Economic Inclusion

According to CREDICORP, YouthCred is an intentional intervention aimed at creating a credit-conscious generation. The corporation envisions a future where Nigerian youth can:

  • Responsibly manage debt

  • Repay on time

  • Build formal credit profiles

  • Gain broader access to jobs, loans, and economic opportunities

“This ensures that Nigeria’s future workforce isn’t just embracing credit — they’re doing so responsibly,” the agency added.

Although the pilot phase focuses on NYSC members, the programme will soon expand to all employed Nigerians aged 18–39, including youth-led businesses nationwide. The broader rollout aims to deepen access to both personal and business credit, especially in underserved communities.

Programme Highlights:

  • Gamified financial education required before loan access

  • No collateral or guarantor needed

  • Fully digital onboarding using BVN and NIN

  • Fast loan approvals or direct product delivery (e.g., smartphones or laptops)

  • Secure data handling and privacy protection

The scheme aligns with the Tinubu administration’s wider commitment to inclusive economic growth, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

Young Nigerians can begin their application process by visiting www.youthcred.com, starting with the financial literacy module.

