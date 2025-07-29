🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Political Party News

Senator Biodun Olujimi Dumps PDP for APC, Cites Tinubu’s Bold Reforms

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Senator Biodun Olujimi, a former Minority Leader in the Nigerian Senate and prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “tough and decisive actions” as the major reason for her political realignment.

Naija247news gathered that Olujimi made the announcement in a public statement during a meeting with key stakeholders in Ekiti State. The seasoned lawmaker, who has represented Ekiti South Senatorial District, stated that the bold leadership displayed by President Tinubu in confronting Nigeria’s economic challenges inspired her to cross party lines.

According to Naija247news, Olujimi praised the APC-led administration for initiating structural reforms, particularly in the areas of fiscal responsibility, infrastructure development, and social investment. She described the president’s approach as “firm, pragmatic, and necessary” in a time of national transition.

Naija247news understands that her defection comes at a time when several opposition party figures have either decamped or are reportedly in talks with the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections. Olujimi’s move is seen as significant due to her long-standing loyalty to the PDP and her influential role in the party’s internal affairs.

While addressing her supporters, Olujimi reportedly said that her decision was not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to align with a government she believes is serious about repositioning Nigeria for the better. Naija247news reports that she emphasized the need for collaboration across party lines to tackle national issues, adding that “it is time to put Nigeria above politics.”

Political observers believe her switch could shift the dynamics in Ekiti State’s political landscape, especially as the APC seeks to consolidate its hold ahead of the next election cycle.

Naija247news understands that the APC in Ekiti State has welcomed her defection, describing it as a boost to the party’s strength and a validation of Tinubu’s leadership appeal.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement
