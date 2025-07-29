🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

PDP Slams ADC, Declares Self Viable Alternative to APC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared itself the only credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections. The PDP’s assertion comes after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) unveiled itself as the platform for the opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

PDP’s Confidence in Its Legacy

The PDP’s claim stems from its experience and track record as a governing party. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said the PDP provides the best platform to develop Nigeria, unite the country, and make it prosperous. Saraki emphasized that the party’s legacy and past achievements make it an attractive option for Nigerians. The PDP believes its history and governance experience make it well-suited to lead the country.

ADC’s Different Approach

However, the ADC has pushed back against the PDP’s claims, describing itself as a serious opposition party not fixated on zoning or power-sharing. ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party offers a new vision and a necessary intervention in Nigeria’s political system. The ADC prioritizes competence and unity over power-sharing agreements, presenting itself as a fresh alternative to both the PDP and APC.

APC’s Dismissive Stance

The APC has also weighed in on the opposition coalition, with Special Adviser to the President, Sunday Dare, describing the ADC as “a gathering of deceivers and self-centered individuals driven by personal grudges”. The APC’s dismissive stance suggests confidence in its own prospects ahead of the 2027 elections.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The growing rivalry between the PDP and ADC could have significant implications for the 2027 elections. If the opposition parties fail to present a united front, it could give the APC an advantage. On the other hand, if the PDP and ADC can find common ground, they could potentially pose a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The rivalry between the PDP, ADC, and APC is set to intensify as the 2027 general elections approach. While the PDP asserts its viability based on its legacy, the ADC offers a new vision and approach. As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain – the 2027 elections will be a crucial test for Nigeria’s democracy. The outcome will depend on the ability of each party to convince Nigerians of its vision and leadership.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Northern Leaders, FG Officials Assess Tinubu’s 2-Year Performance
Next article
FG Unveils Plan to Revive Kaduna Textiles Following Kwankwaso’s Criticism on Northern Neglect
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national football team, with cash and national honors following...

Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing "renewed agony" under President Bola Tinubu's administration. This stark assessment...

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Analysis 0
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

Sports 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national football team, with cash and national honors following...

Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

Power & Politics 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing "renewed agony" under President Bola Tinubu's administration. This stark assessment...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp