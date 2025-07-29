Only Genocide Can Make Lagos ‘No Man’s Land’ – TYF Replies Charly Boy

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Taking Nigeria Back Initiative, TYF, has reacted to actor and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, over his claim that Lagos could become a no man’s land. TYF dismissed Boy’s assertion, stating that only genocide could lead to such a scenario.

TYF’s Rebuttal

TYF’s response highlights the group’s disagreement with Charly Boy’s assessment of the situation in Lagos. The group believes that the claim is unfounded and that the city is not on the brink of becoming a no man’s land.

Context of the Claim

Charly Boy’s comment may have been prompted by concerns over security or other issues affecting Lagos. However, TYF’s rebuttal suggests that such concerns are not necessarily indicative of a larger problem that would lead to the city becoming uninhabitable.

Lagos’ Resilience

Lagos has long been known for its resilience and ability to thrive despite challenges. The city’s inhabitants have consistently demonstrated a capacity to adapt and overcome obstacles, making it unlikely that the city would descend into chaos. TYF’s statement reflects this confidence in the city’s ability to endure.

Implications of Alarmist Rhetoric

TYF’s response also highlights the potential risks of alarmist rhetoric, which can create unnecessary panic and undermine confidence in the city’s institutions. By pushing back against Charly Boy’s claim, TYF aims to promote a more nuanced understanding of the challenges facing Lagos and the efforts being made to address them

The exchange between TYF and Charly Boy highlights differing perspectives on the state of Lagos. While Charly Boy expressed concerns, TYF pushed back against the idea that the city is on the verge of collapse. The debate underscores the complexities of urban governance and the need for nuanced discussions about city management and security.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.