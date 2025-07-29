Northern Leaders, FG Officials Assess Tinubu’s 2-Year Performance

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A high-powered meeting of Northern leaders and Federal Government officials was held in Kaduna to assess President Bola Tinubu’s performance two years into his administration. The meeting, convened by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, brought together prominent political and traditional leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mixed Views on Tinubu’s Performance

The meeting was marked by mixed views on President Tinubu’s performance. Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, reaffirmed the North’s continued support for President Tinubu, highlighting the administration’s achievements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. However, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), expressed deep concerns over the perceived marginalization of Northern Nigeria under Tinubu’s administration.

Security and Economic Reforms

National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu reported that Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal conflicts in the Northern region have reduced drastically in the last two years of President Tinubu’s administration. Governor Yahaya also defended the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate reforms, acknowledging the hardships but describing them as necessary for long-term stability. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume announced plans to revive the moribund Kaduna Textile industry to boost the country’s economy.

Call for Revival of Kaduna Textile Industry

The plan to revive the Kaduna Textile industry was welcomed by the Northern leaders, who believe it could boost the economy and create jobs. The industry’s revival could also help to stimulate economic growth in the region and improve the lives of the people.

The meeting in Kaduna has highlighted the complexities of assessing President Tinubu’s performance two years into his administration. While some leaders have praised his initiatives, others have expressed concerns over marginalization and economic hardships. As the government continues to implement its policies, it remains to be seen how the Northern region will benefit from these initiatives. One thing is certain, however – the meeting has provided a platform for dialogue and engagement between government officials and regional leaders.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.