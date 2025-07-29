Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing “renewed agony” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. This stark assessment starkly contrasts with the “Renewed Hope” narrative that defined the President’s 2023 campaign promises.

Economic Hardship and Insecurity

According to Oyinlola, the reality on the ground is far from the promise of renewed hope. Nigerians are grappling with widespread poverty, insecurity, and a deteriorating quality of life. The economy is in a terrible state, and the common man is struggling to afford basic necessities, including medication. The security situation is equally dire, with terrorism, banditry, and insurgency posing significant threats to national stability.

Contrast with PDP’s Endorsement

Interestingly, Oyinlola’s criticism comes against the backdrop of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. Oyinlola described this endorsement as a strategic political move rather than a declaration of ideological alignment or trust in the President’s administration. This contrast highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics, where political expediency often trumps ideological consistency.

Call to Action

Oyinlola’s statement serves as a call to action for the government to reassess its priorities and policies. Nigerians are crying out for relief, and it is imperative for the government to listen and respond effectively. The government must take concrete steps to address the economic and security challenges facing the nation, rather than relying on rhetoric and promises.

Implications for the Future

The implications of Oyinlola’s statement are far-reaching. If the government fails to address the concerns of Nigerians, it may lead to further instability and unrest. On the other hand, if the government takes heed of the call and works towards creating a better future for all Nigerians, it may be able to restore trust and confidence in its leadership. The ball is in the government’s court, and Nigerians are watching with bated breath.

The former governor’s assessment of the current state of the nation serves as a wake-up call for the government to reassess its policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. As the nation navigates these challenging times, it is imperative for leaders to be held accountable for their promises and for the government to work towards creating a better future for all Nigerians. The question remains: will the government heed the call and deliver on its promises, or will Nigerians continue to experience renewed agony?

