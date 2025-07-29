🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

Nigerians Experiencing Renewed Agony – Oyinlola

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, saying Nigerians are experiencing “renewed agony” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. This stark assessment starkly contrasts with the “Renewed Hope” narrative that defined the President’s 2023 campaign promises.

Economic Hardship and Insecurity

According to Oyinlola, the reality on the ground is far from the promise of renewed hope. Nigerians are grappling with widespread poverty, insecurity, and a deteriorating quality of life. The economy is in a terrible state, and the common man is struggling to afford basic necessities, including medication. The security situation is equally dire, with terrorism, banditry, and insurgency posing significant threats to national stability.

Contrast with PDP’s Endorsement

Interestingly, Oyinlola’s criticism comes against the backdrop of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. Oyinlola described this endorsement as a strategic political move rather than a declaration of ideological alignment or trust in the President’s administration. This contrast highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics, where political expediency often trumps ideological consistency.

Call to Action

Oyinlola’s statement serves as a call to action for the government to reassess its priorities and policies. Nigerians are crying out for relief, and it is imperative for the government to listen and respond effectively. The government must take concrete steps to address the economic and security challenges facing the nation, rather than relying on rhetoric and promises.

Implications for the Future

The implications of Oyinlola’s statement are far-reaching. If the government fails to address the concerns of Nigerians, it may lead to further instability and unrest. On the other hand, if the government takes heed of the call and works towards creating a better future for all Nigerians, it may be able to restore trust and confidence in its leadership. The ball is in the government’s court, and Nigerians are watching with bated breath.

The former governor’s assessment of the current state of the nation serves as a wake-up call for the government to reassess its policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. As the nation navigates these challenging times, it is imperative for leaders to be held accountable for their promises and for the government to work towards creating a better future for all Nigerians. The question remains: will the government heed the call and deliver on its promises, or will Nigerians continue to experience renewed agony?

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections
Next article
Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national football team, with cash and national honors following...

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The...

Military Declares Zero Tolerance: Supporters of Bandits Will Be Treated as Enemies of the State — Defence Chief Warns

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has issued a stern warning that individuals or groups who support or collaborate with bandits in any form will henceforth be treated as enemies...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Analysis 0
  Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the...

Tinubu’s Super Falcons Reward: A Celebration of Excellence

Sports 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a move that has sparked both appreciation and debate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national football team, with cash and national honors following...

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

South South 0
29, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp