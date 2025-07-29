🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria Partners Global Consortium to Plant 25 Billion Trees, Launches Africa’s First South-South Tech Centre in Nigeria

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja/Addis Ababa, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news):

In a bold move to actualise its Green Legacy Programme, the Federal Government of Nigeria is finalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a global consortium comprising Dalberg Group and Campo Group—the masterminds behind Ethiopia’s successful 46 billion tree-planting campaign.

Unveiled during the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa, the agreement is expected to drive Nigeria’s ambition to plant 25 billion trees, enhancing climate resilience and restoring degraded lands across the federation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who led Nigeria’s delegation, expressed confidence in the feasibility of the target, citing Ethiopia’s challenging terrain and remarkable achievement as a benchmark.

“If Ethiopia, a hilly country, can plant 46 billion trees, Nigeria’s 25 billion is modest. I want us to start with 10 billion,” said Shettima.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “transformational leader” who is redefining governance and positioning Nigeria as a regional climate champion.

Nigeria to Host Africa’s First South-South Technology Transfer Centre

In a related development, the Organisation of Southern Cooperation (OSC) announced Nigeria as the host country for Africa’s first South-South Technology Transfer Centre—a regional innovation hub to foster cooperation and technical exchange among Global South nations.

The announcement was made during a strategic meeting between Shettima and OSC Secretary General, Mr. Manssour Bin Mussallam, who also disclosed that Nigeria is being considered to host the African edition of the OSC South-South Summit.

“Africa missed the agricultural and industrial ages. We are now in the knowledge-driven era. Nigeria must seize the moment through innovation and cooperation,” Shettima asserted.

Mussallam praised Nigeria’s early ratification of the OSC charter and emphasized the country’s suitability in leading the organisation’s six-pillar development programme—ranging from research funding to AI and biotechnology integration.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu’s 4-D Foreign Policy in Action as Nigeria Deploys Medical Volunteers to Grenada
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Delists Entire Share Capital from NGX, Eyes NASD OTC Market Listing
