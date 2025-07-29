🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian naira is showing signs of convergence across different market segments, even as the United States dollar continues to gain momentum globally.

Naija247news gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent policy measures and forex reforms are beginning to yield tangible results, with reduced volatility in naira exchange rates. Market analysts attribute the narrowing gap between official and parallel market rates to improved dollar liquidity and more transparent currency pricing mechanisms.

According to Naija247news, at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira traded within a tighter band, reflecting increased investor confidence and sustained interventions by the apex bank. Meanwhile, on the parallel market, traders reported a more stable rate, suggesting that speculative activity is gradually subsiding.

Naija247news understands that one of the contributing factors to the improved outlook for the naira is the consistent clearance of forex backlogs, which had previously undermined business operations and foreign investor confidence. The CBN has also maintained its commitment to a unified exchange rate system, a move applauded by international financial institutions.

Simultaneously, the global forex environment is witnessing a stronger US dollar, with the dollar index climbing due to resilient US economic data and increased investor appetite for dollar-denominated assets. Naija247news reports that this surge in the dollar’s value has exerted pressure on emerging market currencies, including the naira, despite local reforms.

Financial analysts warn that while the naira’s recent performance shows promise, external shocks—such as rising global interest rates or geopolitical tensions—could still impact its trajectory. Nonetheless, the relative convergence of exchange rates in Nigeria is being viewed as a positive step towards macroeconomic stability.

Naija247news gathered that the CBN is also engaging with international development partners to deepen foreign exchange liquidity and drive long-term currency sustainability. Market watchers say the coming months will be crucial in determining whether the naira can sustain its current trajectory amid external headwinds.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
