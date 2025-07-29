MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Delists Entire Share Capital from NGX, Eyes NASD OTC Market Listing

Lagos, July 28, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has formally delisted the entire issued share capital of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc from its Daily Official List, effectively ending the company’s trading activity on the NGX main board.

In a bulletin titled NGXREG/IRD/MB53/25/07/28, signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head of Issuer Regulation Department at the NGX, the Exchange confirmed that the delisting took effect on Monday, July 28, 2025.

“Following the approval of the Company’s application to delist its entire issued share capital from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), please be informed that the entire issued share capital of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc were today… delisted from the Daily Official List of NGX,” the statement read.

This move follows the suspension of trading in MRS Oil Nigeria’s shares on Friday, July 25, 2025, which was a preparatory step ahead of the delisting, as reported by Proshare.

Why MRS Oil Nigeria Delisted

The company voluntarily applied for delisting, citing strategic restructuring goals. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that MRS Oil Nigeria Plc plans to relist its shares on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange, a platform designed for trading unlisted securities.

The transition to the NASD OTC market means that the company’s shares will no longer be accessible via the NGX, but may become available again after meeting NASD’s listing requirements.

This trend reflects a growing number of mid-to-large cap firms opting out of the NGX, citing issues such as compliance costs, market underpricing, and search for more flexible regulatory environments.

What This Means for Investors

Investors who currently hold MRS Oil shares will no longer be able to trade them on the NGX. The company is expected to provide guidance on how existing shareholders can transact or redeem their investments once the NASD listing process is completed.

Financial analysts suggest that while the move reduces short-term liquidity and visibility, it could open new opportunities for institutional and qualified investors in the OTC market space.

About MRS Oil Nigeria Plc

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a leading downstream oil and gas company in Nigeria, engaged in the marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products, including premium motor spirit (PMS), automotive gas oil (AGO), aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), and lubricants. The company was formerly known as Texaco Nigeria Plc before it was acquired and rebranded.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.