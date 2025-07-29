🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
More Govs to Join APC Ahead of 2027 Elections – Sule

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, June 2025/Naija 247 news

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has predicted that more governors from opposition parties will soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections. Speaking on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics,” Sule expressed confidence that the APC will attract more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties.

APC’s Planning Ahead

Governor Sule refuted claims of witch-hunting against the ruling party, stating that the APC is simply planning ahead in response to the opposition coalition. He cited recent instances of senators decamping to the APC, saying it was a sign of things to come. Sule emphasized that the APC is confident in its plans and is expecting more governors to join the party.

Opposition Coalition’s Move

The governor’s remarks come after a major opposition coalition meeting held on July 2, 2025, where leaders of various political factions adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their unified platform to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections. The meeting brought together prominent figures, including former Senate President David Mark, former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

APC’s Growing Appeal

The APC’s growing appeal to governors and other politicians from opposition parties can be attributed to its track record of delivering development projects and good governance. Governor Sule’s confidence in the party’s plans suggests that the APC is poised to make significant gains in the 2027 elections. As more governors and politicians consider joining the APC, the party’s prospects in the elections look increasingly bright.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The potential defection of more governors to the APC could have significant implications for the 2027 elections. With a stronger presence in the states, the APC could gain an advantage over the opposition coalition. On the other hand, the opposition coalition’s efforts to unify and challenge the APC could still yield positive results if they are able to present a strong and cohesive front.

Governor Sule’s prediction that more governors will join the APC ahead of the 2027 elections has thrown the spotlight on the party’s growing appeal. As the opposition coalition prepares to challenge the APC, it remains to be seen how many governors will indeed defect to the ruling party. One thing is certain, however – the APC is confident in its plans, and the party’s ability to attract more governors will be crucial in determining its success in the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

