Military Declares Zero Tolerance: Supporters of Bandits Will Be Treated as Enemies of the State — Defence Chief Warns

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has issued a stern warning that individuals or groups who support or collaborate with bandits in any form will henceforth be treated as enemies of the state.

Naija247news gathered that the Defence Chief made this declaration during a high-level security briefing in Abuja, where he reiterated the military’s renewed commitment to ending terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism across the country.

According to Naija247news, General Musa emphasized that the military will no longer tolerate acts of complicity, whether through financial support, intelligence sharing, or logistical aid, that empower criminal groups operating in various parts of the country.

Naija247news understands that the Defence Headquarters is concerned about the growing sophistication of bandit networks, many of which are believed to thrive due to support from local collaborators who provide shelter, weapons, or protection from authorities.

The Defence Chief, according to Naija247news, noted that national security is a collective responsibility, urging citizens to cooperate fully with security agencies and report suspicious activity without fear. He warned that failure to do so would be interpreted as indirect support for terrorists.

Naija247news gathered that military intelligence has identified several channels through which bandits receive external aid, including the illicit trade in arms, cyber-enabled ransom payments, and exploitation of ethnic and communal grievances.

General Musa also assured Nigerians that joint military operations would continue in flashpoint states including Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and parts of the North Central, with new air and ground offensives designed to dismantle insurgent strongholds.

Naija247news reports that the Defence Headquarters is also collaborating with regional security forces and border agencies to cut off cross-border supply routes used by the criminal elements.

This latest stance by the military marks a significant shift toward a more aggressive and uncompromising approach in the ongoing war against banditry, signaling that both perpetrators and their sympathizers will face equal consequences under national security laws.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.