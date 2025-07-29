🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Lagos

MAN Urges CBN to Cut Interest Rate, Warns of Negative Impact on Manufacturing Growth

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce the current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to stimulate economic growth and ease inflationary pressure, especially within the manufacturing sector.

Reacting to the outcome of the 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 21–22, MAN expressed concern over the CBN’s decision to maintain the MPR at 27.5%, describing it as insufficient to reposition the economy and support industrial recovery.

CBN Holds Rates Despite Mixed Inflation Data

The MPC held its benchmark rate at 27.5% and retained the asymmetric corridor at +500/-100 basis points. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains 50% for deposit money banks and 16% for merchant banks, while the liquidity ratiowas left unchanged at 30%.

The Committee acknowledged a marginal decline in headline inflation from 22.97% in May to 22.22% in June 2025, but noted an uptick in food inflation, which rose from 21.14% to 21.97% during the same period. Despite these trends, the CBN opted to maintain its tight stance to manage underlying price pressures.

MAN Calls for Monetary-Fiscal Synergy

In a statement issued on Sunday, Segun Ajayi-Kadri, Director General of MAN, argued that the high interest rate regime continues to constrain the manufacturing sector, limiting access to long-term capital and discouraging productive investment.

“It is necessary to consider a rate cut to reduce the cost of borrowing and attract investment in the real sector,” Ajayi-Kadri said.

He emphasized the need for synergy between the monetary and fiscal authorities, noting that a coordinated policy approach would be more effective in driving long-term industrial growth and macroeconomic stability.

Nigeria First Policy and Structural Reform

MAN also called on the Federal Government to implement the Nigeria First Policy, aimed at boosting local patronage, enhancing backward integration, and encouraging domestic sourcing of raw materials.

“Implementing the Nigeria First Policy will reduce pressure on foreign exchange and provide incentives for industrial investment,” Ajayi-Kadri added.

Tackling Food Inflation and Insecurity

To tackle food inflation, MAN urged the government to scale up efforts in addressing insecurity in farming communities and improving rural transport infrastructure. These measures, the group said, are essential to reduce food prices and ensure supply chain stability.

MAN also called for income redistribution measures to enhance the welfare of citizens and stimulate consumption, which is critical for broad-based economic recovery.

 

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
