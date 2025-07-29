Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to collaborate with global technology giant Siemens Group to advance waste-to-energy projects across the state. The move, officials say, is aimed at leveraging innovative technology to address Lagos’ waste management challenges while simultaneously improving access to sustainable energy.

Naija247news gathered that this partnership aligns with the state’s strategic efforts to turn its growing waste volume into a viable energy source, especially amid increasing urbanization and rising electricity demand.

According to Naija247news, the initiative was revealed by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiodun Ogunleye, during a high-level meeting with Siemens executives and other stakeholders in Lagos.

Naija247news understands that Siemens will provide technology support and consultative expertise in areas such as waste conversion processes, energy grid integration, and environmental compliance. This partnership is expected to birth scalable waste-to-energy solutions that will cater to both residential and industrial users.

Ogunleye stated that Lagos produces over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, and converting this waste to energy would not only reduce the environmental burden but also create job opportunities and boost energy reliability.

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Government is also exploring legal and institutional frameworks to support the successful deployment of the project. Officials hinted that the state will work closely with private sector players and development partners to ensure financing, transparency, and long-term operational sustainability.

According to Naija247news, Siemens reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with subnational governments in Africa to promote innovative, clean technologies that drive social impact and economic growth. The company’s representative expressed confidence in Lagos State’s vision and reiterated Siemens’ readiness to support its waste-to-energy infrastructure development.

Naija247news understands that this collaboration is part of a broader Lagos energy roadmap which seeks to integrate renewable energy into the state’s power mix, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve energy access for all residents.

Stakeholders in the environment and energy sectors have welcomed the development, calling it a bold step toward a cleaner and more energy-resilient Lagos.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.