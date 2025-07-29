🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosNSE Closing Bell

Investors Gain N400bn as NGX Opens Week Bullish, All-Share Index Hits 135,166.51

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian equities market opened the new week on a bullish note as investors gained a whopping N400 billion on Monday, spurred by renewed buying interest across key sectors.

Market capitalization surged from N85.055 trillion last Friday to N85.455 trillion, reflecting strong positive sentiment among traders and institutional buyers alike. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) also climbed by 713.58 points, or 0.53%, to close at 135,166.51, signaling investor confidence in select equities.

The upward momentum was largely driven by robust demand in Academy Press, Champion Breweries, May & Baker, and Tripple Gee, among others, with a total of 46 stocks advancing against 25 decliners, affirming a positive market breadth.

Top Gainers:

  • Academy Press Plc surged by 9.99% to close at N10.24

  • Champion Breweries Plc advanced by 9.98%, ending at N13.55

  • Tripple Gee gained 9.97% to finish at N3.86

  • May and Baker Nigeria Plc rose 9.94% to close at N18.80

  • UACN Plc appreciated 9.92% to settle at N60.40

Top Losers:

  • Livestock Feeds Plc fell by 10% to N8.10

  • The Initiates Plc shed 9.98% to close at N14.52

  • Ellah Lakes Plc declined by 9.08%, ending at N8.91

  • NGX Group Plc dropped by 6.02% to N75.00

  • Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc lost 5.54%, settling at N2.90

Market Activity:

Trading volume rose to 795.59 million shares worth N23.2 billion, exchanged in 37,626 deals, compared to 713.7 million shares valued at N24.2 billion traded in 24,880 deals previously.

Fidelity Bank Plc led the activity chart with 123 million shares worth N2.58 billion, followed by First City Monument Bank Plc with 68.4 million shares valued at N670.14 million.

Other actively traded equities included:

  • Ja Paul Gold – 44.09 million shares worth N126.77 million

  • Zenith Bank Plc – 31.03 million shares worth N2.25 billion

  • Access Corporation Plc – 29.06 million shares worth N816.79 million

Naija247news Analysis:

The market rally indicates growing investor optimism, possibly reflecting expectations of favorable policy outcomes, resilient corporate earnings, and improved macroeconomic indicators.

As the week unfolds, analysts are closely watching movement in the banking, industrial, and healthcare sectors, which could shape short-term direction on the NGX.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

