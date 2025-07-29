Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts, aimed at delivering improved quality of service to subscribers across Nigeria.

The company revealed that it is executing large-scale investments to enhance both voice and data service performance, ensuring subscribers continue to receive value for money amid evolving infrastructure and regulatory demands.

Massive Expansion and Fibre Relocation in Progress

In the past few weeks, Glo has rolled out hundreds of new base transceiver stations (BTS) to extend service to previously underserved areas, while also densifying network coverage in high-demand urban and suburban zones.

Crucially, the company has been relocating fibre infrastructure in several areas disrupted by ongoing nationwide road development, including Auchi–Okene, Benin–Ekpoma, Lafia–Akwanga, Minna–Abuja, and Funtua–Gusau.

“We decided, at a huge cost, to relocate fibres—many of which had been vandalized—due to uncoordinated road construction activities. This is part of our commitment to delivering best-in-class services to Nigerians,” Glo said in a statement.

Thousands of 4G LTE Sites and Core Network Enhancements

The telco confirmed that thousands of 4G LTE stations have already been installed this year across major cities, with hundreds more nearing deployment. Alongside this, Glo is significantly boosting backhaul capacity using fibre and microwave technologies and upgrading its core network architecture for improved efficiency.

The planned deployment of 1,000+ new sites over the next year underscores Globacom’s focus on expanding LTE coverage and delivering reliable, high-speed data services.

Green Operations and Infrastructure Protection

In a move toward sustainability, Globacom is also increasing its reliance on hybrid and battery-powered infrastructure to cut carbon emissions and reduce diesel generator usage—a shift that also demands substantial capital investment.

However, Glo expressed concern about ongoing sabotage of its network infrastructure, despite telecom architecture being officially designated as critical national infrastructure. The company is urging stakeholders and authorities to intensify efforts to curb vandalism and protect vital assets.

What This Means for Subscribers

For Glo users nationwide, these network improvements translate into:

Faster data speeds

Clearer voice calls

Wider 4G LTE coverage

More reliable connectivity

Eco-conscious service delivery

As the telecom sector adjusts to new regulatory pricing and infrastructure mandates, Globacom’s proactive investment strategy positions it as a leader in compliance, innovation, and customer experience.

