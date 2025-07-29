German Authorities Dismantle Cyber Extortion Network, Shut Down Global Server Infrastructure

In a major crackdown on international cybercrime, German authorities have successfully shut down the server infrastructure of a notorious cyber extortion network that had been operating across several countries.

Naija247news gathered that the operation, which was carried out in close coordination with law enforcement agencies in the United States, Ukraine, and several other European nations, marks a significant step in the global fight against digital extortion and ransomware attacks.

According to Naija247news, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) led the effort, targeting the group’s primary infrastructure used to deploy ransomware, collect ransom payments, and communicate with victims. The dismantling of the network has rendered a number of its malicious operations inoperative.

Naija247news understands that the cyber extortion group was involved in a series of high-profile attacks on both public institutions and private companies, demanding large sums in cryptocurrencies in exchange for the release of encrypted or stolen data.

Naija247news reports that as part of the international action, dozens of servers were seized, digital assets were frozen, and multiple suspects were arrested or placed under investigation. Law enforcement also executed search warrants across multiple jurisdictions, gathering key digital forensic evidence.

Authorities have disclosed that the dismantled network is responsible for targeting entities across Europe, North America, and parts of Africa, with some ransom demands exceeding several million euros. While the exact name of the cybercriminal group was not officially released at press time, sources familiar with the matter have linked the operation to a previously identified ransomware collective under investigation since 2023.

Naija247news gathered that this successful takedown has been hailed by cybersecurity experts as a major blow to organized cybercrime. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation in tracking, disrupting, and prosecuting cybercriminals who often operate across national boundaries.

German officials have reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing digital criminals relentlessly, while also advising businesses and organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses to mitigate future risks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.