Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has intensified efforts to convert electoral promises into concrete deliverables aimed at fostering national development, strengthening democratic trust, and enhancing citizen welfare.

Naija247news gathered that this development comes amid growing scrutiny from civil society groups, the media, and citizens who are tracking the progress of commitments made during the 2023 election cycle. These commitments span key areas such as infrastructure, job creation, power reform, health, and education.

According to Naija247news, government officials insist that the Tinubu-led administration is fully aware of the urgency required in matching political declarations with measurable development strides. Top presidential aides have hinted at a framework being developed to align ministerial deliverables with campaign pledges, which will be monitored and publicly reported.

Naija247news understands that this renewed focus on implementation is driven by increasing demands from Nigerians who want to see real impact, not just promises on paper. Political analysts argue that the success of any administration hinges not on how well it campaigns, but on how efficiently it governs.

Naija247news reports that in sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and digital economy, various ministries have launched action plans believed to be aligned with the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda. For example, road rehabilitation projects, rural electrification schemes, and startup funding initiatives have all been cited as early wins by government communicators.

However, stakeholders warn that political goodwill is no substitute for execution. Naija247news gathered that many Nigerians remain skeptical, citing past administrations that failed to meet even half of their stated goals. Transparency in budgeting, citizen engagement, and third-party performance reviews have been recommended to ensure accountability.

According to Naija247news, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is currently coordinating a performance dashboard system that will track ministry-specific milestones every quarter. This, the government says, is to ensure that campaign promises do not get lost in bureaucracy or political inertia.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.