FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Lagos, 28 July 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark recognition of its sustainability-driven strategy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the second consecutive year at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 held recently in London.

This prestigious accolade reaffirms FirstBank’s pioneering role in embedding ESG principles into banking, while accelerating climate action, gender equity, and financial inclusion across Nigeria’s economy.

A Coveted Global Benchmark in Banking Excellence

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence remain one of the most sought-after honors in the global financial services industry. The awards are determined through rigorous independent assessments evaluating banks’ performance against strategic execution, innovation, and measurable impact on stakeholders and communities.

FirstBank’s repeat win underscores its consistent sustainability agenda and its expanding influence in ESG-focused banking practices—positioning it among Africa’s leading champions of responsible finance.

Deepening ESG Integration: ₦3 Trillion in Screened Transactions

FirstBank has institutionalized ESG into its credit and risk management framework. In 2024 alone, the bank screened 237 transactions valued at over ₦3 trillion for environmental and social risks, ensuring all major deals comply with sustainability standards.

This aligns with its long-term goal of promoting climate-conscious lending and responsible procurement, a move that has earned the bank recognition among global rating agencies and ESG analysts tracking Africa’s financial markets.

Flagship Climate Initiative: 50,000-Tree Planting Campaign

In collaboration with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), FirstBank launched an ambitious tree-planting initiative aimed at restoring ecosystems and mitigating climate change.

Phase One (2024): 30,000 trees planted across 16 locations nationwide.

Target: 50,000 trees by 2025, with projected CO₂ absorption of 720 tonnes by year-end.

Impact: Supports biodiversity preservation and aligns with Nigeria’s Net Zero 2060 climate commitment.

This initiative has been lauded as one of the largest private-sector climate interventions by a Nigerian financial institution.

Gender Inclusion and Financial Empowerment

Beyond environmental action, FirstBank has been instrumental in advancing gender parity and financial inclusion:

₦43 billion in FirstGem loans disbursed to women-led businesses in 2024.

Over 2,000 female employees benefitted from leadership and career development programs under the FirstBank Women Network.

Female workforce representation stands at 41%, with 37% of management roles held by women.

In parallel, its FirstMonie Agent Network processed over ₦9 trillion in transactions across 772 of Nigeria’s 774 LGAs, making it the most extensive financial access initiative in the country.

Building Capacity for ESG Excellence

FirstBank’s focus on capacity building has been instrumental in mainstreaming ESG:

9,000+ employees trained on sustainability, risk, and ESG compliance frameworks.

2,000 SMEs and corporates engaged through webinars, workshops, and training programs, designed to empower businesses to adopt ESG-aligned operations.

Leadership Speaks

Commenting on the award, Patrick Akhidenor, FirstBank’s Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of its Sustainability Committee, said:

“We are honored to win this award for the second year running. It validates our drive to build a sustainable and inclusive financial system for Nigeria. Our sustainability pillars remain focused on education, health and welfare; diversity and inclusion; and climate-conscious responsible banking.”

He emphasized that FirstBank will continue to prioritize impact-driven initiatives and deepen partnerships aimed at scaling ESG-aligned financing and community development projects.

Global Footprint and Recognitions

Established in 1894, FirstBank is West Africa’s oldest bank, with operations across three continents:

Subsidiaries in Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, DR Congo, and Senegal.

International offices in London, Paris, and Beijing, facilitating Africa-Europe-Asia trade.

A growing 43 million-customer base, including over 25 million digital banking users.

Recent accolades include:

Best SME Bank in Africa & Nigeria 2025 (The Asian Banker)

Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa 2025 (Global Finance)

SME Financier of the Year in Nigeria 2025 (The Digital Banker)

Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2025 (Global Economics Awards)

Driving Banking with Purpose

FirstBank’s EPIC values — Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation, and Customer-Centricity — remain the foundation of its transformation strategy.

With over 820 branches and 280,000 agent locations nationwide, coupled with leadership in digital banking, the bank continues to blend innovation and impact-driven growth, positioning itself as Africa’s bank of first choice.

Naija247news Editorial Take

FirstBank’s repeat win signals more than recognition; it represents a broader shift in Nigeria’s banking landscape, where ESG leadership is no longer optional but integral to competitiveness and long-term value creation.

By coupling climate action, gender empowerment, and financial inclusion with sound governance, FirstBank sets a benchmark for peers and provides a roadmap for Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable, inclusive financial ecosystem.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.