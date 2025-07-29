FirstBank, Others Launch ‘Home and Abroad’ Platform to Help Nigerians in Diaspora Own Verified Property

Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a landmark move to connect Nigerians in the diaspora with verified real estate opportunities back home, Sydani Group, in partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and FirstBank Plc, has officially launched the Home and Abroad Platform—a secure, tech-enabled solution designed to help diaspora Nigerians own property in Nigeria with confidence.

The platform was unveiled on Friday, July 25, during the National Diaspora Day and National Diaspora Merit Awards at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, under the theme: “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth.”

Bridging Trust and Investment Gaps

The Home and Abroad Platform seeks to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the Nigerian diaspora: fraud and lack of trust in property transactions. With a streamlined digital interface, access to verified property listings, and secure payment integration via FirstBank, the platform eliminates key barriers to diaspora real estate investment.

“Home and Abroad offers every Nigerian in the diaspora an opportunity to own verified properties back at home, with peace of mind and convenience,” said Christopher Epum, platform manager.

He emphasized that the platform’s innovative virtual property viewing tools, real-time support, and secure banking features ensure that prospective buyers can complete transactions seamlessly from any part of the world.

Diaspora Contributions as a Catalyst for Development

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, hailed the platform as a critical step in unlocking the economic power of the Nigerian diaspora, which contributes over $20 billion annually in remittances.

“This platform directly addresses a major concern for our diaspora — how to safely invest in property back home — and it supports our goal of maximizing diaspora involvement in Nigeria’s development,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

FirstBank: Enabling Secure Financial Inclusion

Representing FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu, Abimbola Meshinoye, Head of Brand Strategy and Financial Planning, reaffirmed FirstBank’s commitment to supporting diaspora engagement and financial inclusion through digital innovation.

“Our collaboration on this platform is aligned with FirstBank’s mission to deliver secure financial services and empower Nigerians everywhere to build wealth and contribute to national growth,” she said.

Sydani Group Leads Platform Development

Sydani Group, a development consultancy renowned for scalable tech-enabled solutions, led the development, design, and implementation of the platform. Its Group Managing Partner, Sidney Sampson, was joined at the launch by senior team members including Christopher Epum, Abdulganiyy Ajayi, Adedayo Odupitan, and Owhorchukwu Onuegbu.

The initiative reflects the shared vision of Sydani, NiDCOM, and FirstBank to leverage diaspora trust and remittances to drive inclusive development and transform Nigeria’s housing sector.

With Nigeria’s diaspora population exceeding 70 million, the Home and Abroad Platform is poised to become a game-changing tool in linking diaspora capital to verified, growth-enabling investments.

