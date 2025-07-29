🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaSMEs/Entrepreneurship

FirstBank, Others Launch ‘Home and Abroad’ Platform to Help Nigerians in Diaspora Own Verified Property

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a landmark move to connect Nigerians in the diaspora with verified real estate opportunities back home, Sydani Group, in partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and FirstBank Plc, has officially launched the Home and Abroad Platform—a secure, tech-enabled solution designed to help diaspora Nigerians own property in Nigeria with confidence.

The platform was unveiled on Friday, July 25, during the National Diaspora Day and National Diaspora Merit Awards at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, under the theme: “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth.”

Bridging Trust and Investment Gaps

The Home and Abroad Platform seeks to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the Nigerian diaspora: fraud and lack of trust in property transactions. With a streamlined digital interface, access to verified property listings, and secure payment integration via FirstBank, the platform eliminates key barriers to diaspora real estate investment.

“Home and Abroad offers every Nigerian in the diaspora an opportunity to own verified properties back at home, with peace of mind and convenience,” said Christopher Epum, platform manager.

He emphasized that the platform’s innovative virtual property viewing tools, real-time support, and secure banking features ensure that prospective buyers can complete transactions seamlessly from any part of the world.

Diaspora Contributions as a Catalyst for Development

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, hailed the platform as a critical step in unlocking the economic power of the Nigerian diaspora, which contributes over $20 billion annually in remittances.

“This platform directly addresses a major concern for our diaspora — how to safely invest in property back home — and it supports our goal of maximizing diaspora involvement in Nigeria’s development,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

FirstBank: Enabling Secure Financial Inclusion

Representing FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu, Abimbola Meshinoye, Head of Brand Strategy and Financial Planning, reaffirmed FirstBank’s commitment to supporting diaspora engagement and financial inclusion through digital innovation.

“Our collaboration on this platform is aligned with FirstBank’s mission to deliver secure financial services and empower Nigerians everywhere to build wealth and contribute to national growth,” she said.

Sydani Group Leads Platform Development

Sydani Group, a development consultancy renowned for scalable tech-enabled solutions, led the development, design, and implementation of the platform. Its Group Managing Partner, Sidney Sampson, was joined at the launch by senior team members including Christopher Epum, Abdulganiyy Ajayi, Adedayo Odupitan, and Owhorchukwu Onuegbu.

The initiative reflects the shared vision of Sydani, NiDCOM, and FirstBank to leverage diaspora trust and remittances to drive inclusive development and transform Nigeria’s housing sector.

With Nigeria’s diaspora population exceeding 70 million, the Home and Abroad Platform is poised to become a game-changing tool in linking diaspora capital to verified, growth-enabling investments.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Transcorp Power Declares ₦11.25 Billion Interim Dividend as H1 2025 Profit Hits ₦58.7 Billion
Next article
Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Abuja 0
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Agribusiness 0
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp