FG Unveils Plan to Revive Kaduna Textiles Following Kwankwaso’s Criticism on Northern Neglect

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has announced strategic plans to revive the defunct Kaduna textile industry, a once-thriving cornerstone of northern Nigeria’s economy. This move comes shortly after Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accused the Tinubu-led administration of neglecting the north in its development agenda.

Naija247news gathered that Kwankwaso, speaking at a recent political event, expressed concerns over the perceived lopsidedness of federal projects and economic policies, particularly the prolonged abandonment of the textile sector in northern Nigeria. He argued that such disregard not only stifles regional growth but also fuels unemployment and discontent.

In response, Naija247news understands that the Federal Government has disclosed plans to revive key textile hubs, with Kaduna at the center of the initiative. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in collaboration with private sector players, is expected to drive this initiative, with a focus on restoring lost jobs and revitalizing Nigeria’s industrial base.

According to Naija247news, government officials acknowledged the importance of equitable development and emphasized that revitalizing the textile sector aligns with the broader goal of economic diversification and regional inclusivity. “We recognize the historical significance of Kaduna’s textile industry and the role it plays in Nigeria’s industrial legacy,” an official said.

Naija247news reports that the revival plan will involve rehabilitation of old facilities, provision of stable electricity through industrial clusters, and support for local cotton production to ensure a sustainable value chain. The initiative also aims to attract both local and foreign investors by offering incentives such as tax breaks and reduced import duties on textile machinery.

While stakeholders await a formal timeline, the government’s renewed interest in the sector has sparked cautious optimism among industry watchers and northern leaders. Naija247news gathered that civil society groups are already calling for transparency, implementation timelines, and inclusive consultations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.