False Alarms and Celebrity Hoaxes: Olu Jacobs, Oladips, Odunlade Among 12 Falsely Declared Dead

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s entertainment landscape has witnessed a concerning trend of celebrity death hoaxes, with no fewer than twelve high-profile figures, including Olu Jacobs, rapper Oladips, and actor Odunlade Adekola, being falsely declared dead in recent times.

Naija247news gathered that these reports often originate from unverified social media accounts, blogs, and clickbait websites seeking attention, traffic, or social media engagement. The trend has not only caused distress to the celebrities and their families but has also exposed the dangers of unchecked digital misinformation in the country.

According to Naija247news, veteran actor Olu Jacobs has been the subject of repeated false death reports despite ongoing public assurances from his family and colleagues about his well-being. His wife, Joke Silva, has on multiple occasions publicly debunked such claims, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified news.

In a recent episode, Naija247news understands that Nigerian rapper Oladips was reported dead by several online platforms in 2023, only for the artist to appear days later, revealing he had been hospitalized but not deceased. The incident sparked outrage among fans and drew criticism of those who published the news without verification.

Naija247news also reports that Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola faced a similar hoax, with fake news outlets circulating claims of his demise. The actor later addressed the rumor directly through a live video, emphasizing the mental toll such speculation can have on public figures and their families.

Other celebrities previously caught in similar hoaxes include Pete Edochie, Mr. Ibu (before his confirmed passing in 2024), actress Ngozi Ezeonu, and music legend King Sunny Ade. Naija247news gathered that these recurring incidents highlight the urgent need for digital literacy and ethical standards among content creators and social media influencers.

While many of the victims have chosen to speak out or laugh off the rumors, experts warn that the long-term impact of such misinformation could damage reputations, sow panic, and undermine trust in legitimate journalism.

Naija247news understands that regulatory agencies and media stakeholders are calling for stricter penalties against individuals and platforms that perpetuate false news, especially those involving sensitive issues like death.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.