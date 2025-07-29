🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

False Alarms and Celebrity Hoaxes: Olu Jacobs, Oladips, Odunlade Among 12 Falsely Declared Dead

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s entertainment landscape has witnessed a concerning trend of celebrity death hoaxes, with no fewer than twelve high-profile figures, including Olu Jacobs, rapper Oladips, and actor Odunlade Adekola, being falsely declared dead in recent times.

Naija247news gathered that these reports often originate from unverified social media accounts, blogs, and clickbait websites seeking attention, traffic, or social media engagement. The trend has not only caused distress to the celebrities and their families but has also exposed the dangers of unchecked digital misinformation in the country.

According to Naija247news, veteran actor Olu Jacobs has been the subject of repeated false death reports despite ongoing public assurances from his family and colleagues about his well-being. His wife, Joke Silva, has on multiple occasions publicly debunked such claims, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified news.

In a recent episode, Naija247news understands that Nigerian rapper Oladips was reported dead by several online platforms in 2023, only for the artist to appear days later, revealing he had been hospitalized but not deceased. The incident sparked outrage among fans and drew criticism of those who published the news without verification.

Naija247news also reports that Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola faced a similar hoax, with fake news outlets circulating claims of his demise. The actor later addressed the rumor directly through a live video, emphasizing the mental toll such speculation can have on public figures and their families.

Other celebrities previously caught in similar hoaxes include Pete Edochie, Mr. Ibu (before his confirmed passing in 2024), actress Ngozi Ezeonu, and music legend King Sunny Ade. Naija247news gathered that these recurring incidents highlight the urgent need for digital literacy and ethical standards among content creators and social media influencers.

While many of the victims have chosen to speak out or laugh off the rumors, experts warn that the long-term impact of such misinformation could damage reputations, sow panic, and undermine trust in legitimate journalism.

Naija247news understands that regulatory agencies and media stakeholders are calling for stricter penalties against individuals and platforms that perpetuate false news, especially those involving sensitive issues like death.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength
Next article
Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to collaborate with global technology giant Siemens Group to advance waste-to-energy projects across the state. The move, officials say, is aimed at leveraging innovative technology to address Lagos’...

Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to confiscate a driver's licence or impound vehicles as a penalty for traffic...

Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian naira is showing signs of convergence across different market segments, even as the United States dollar continues to gain momentum globally. Naija247news gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)...

Edo Guber Candidate Okpebholo Suspends Aide Over ‘Unauthorized Fundraising’ for Oil and Gas Summit

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has suspended one of his Special Advisers over alleged unauthorized fundraising activities related to a proposed oil and gas...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement

Lagos 0
The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to collaborate with global technology giant Siemens Group to advance waste-to-energy projects across the state. The move, officials say, is aimed at leveraging innovative technology to address Lagos’...

Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle

National Security 0
The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to confiscate a driver's licence or impound vehicles as a penalty for traffic...

Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian naira is showing signs of convergence across different market segments, even as the United States dollar continues to gain momentum globally. Naija247news gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp