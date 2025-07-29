Eterna Plc Posts 71% Revenue Growth to N313.6bn, Returns to Profit in FY2024

Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Integrated energy solutions provider, Eterna Plc, has announced a stellar 71% surge in revenue for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, climbing from N183.3 billion in 2023 to N313.6 billion in 2024.

In its audited financial results, the company also reversed a loss position to return to profitability, signaling a major rebound in operations and execution strategy.

Strong Financial Performance

According to the statement released on Monday in Lagos, gross profit rose sharply by 136% to N39.9 billion, up from the previous year’s figure. Additionally, profit before tax (PBT) stood at N4.48 billion, marking a significant turnaround from a pre-tax loss of N11.9 billion in 2023.

The company attributed the strong financial rebound to improved operational discipline, strategic investment, and cost optimization.

Leadership Speaks

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Chairman of Eterna Plc’s Board, said the 2024 results highlight the company’s resilience and long-term growth strategy.

“Our 2024 performance is a direct result of decisive leadership, strong execution, and the unwavering commitment of our people,” Ogbechie said.

“As we deepen our footprint across the energy value chain, we remain guided by a strategy that prioritizes growth, resilience, and innovation.”

Board Approvals and Executive Appointments

During its Annual General Meeting (AGM), shareholders approved the 2024 financial statements and passed key resolutions to strengthen governance and operational capacity.

Notable approvals include:

Appointment of Mr. Olumide Adeosun as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Mrs. Bunmi Agagu-Adu Mr. Okechukwu Ashiegbu Confirmation of two new Executive Directors :

Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie Dr. Akinwande Ademosu Re-election of Directors :



Additionally, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed as the new external auditors of the company, and shareholder representatives were elected into the Statutory Audit Committee.

Capital Raise for Expansion

Shareholders also approved a capital raise of up to N50 billion, which the company says will be deployed to scale growth opportunities across its various business lines, improve infrastructure, and support investments aligned with Nigeria’s evolving energy demands.

Expanding Energy Footprint

Eterna continues to position itself as a key player across Nigeria’s energy value chain. The company is active in:

Retail fuel marketing

Aviation fuel supply

Lubricants production and distribution

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Commercial fuel sales

Eterna said it remains committed to enhancing operational efficiency, broadening its footprint, and supporting Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: This article is part of Naija247news’ Energy & Commodities Watch, tracking corporate earnings, investment flows, and transitions in Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.