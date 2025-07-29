🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South South

Edo PDP Demands Removal of REC Ahead of By-Elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the removal of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections. The party alleges that Onuaha compromised himself during the last governorship election, leading to a loss of confidence in his neutrality.

Allegations of Bias

The PDP’s demand is rooted in the party’s perception that Onuaha’s actions during the governorship election were biased. The party believes that his continued presence as REC poses a significant threat to the credibility and fairness of the upcoming by-elections. With the stakes high, the PDP is adamant that a neutral REC is essential to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

By-Election Details

The by-elections are scheduled to hold on August 16, 2025, in the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency. The seats fell vacant after Senator Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa stepped down. The PDP’s demand for Onuaha’s removal has added another layer of complexity to the already charged electoral environment.

INEC’s Response

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to respond to the PDP’s demand. However, the commission’s response will be crucial in determining the fate of the by-elections. If INEC fails to address the PDP’s concerns, it may lead to further controversy and potentially undermine the legitimacy of the by-elections.

Implications for Edo Politics

The PDP’s demand for Onuaha’s removal has significant implications for Edo politics. The party’s allegations of bias against Onuaha have already created tension, and if the demand is not met, it may lead to further polarization and conflict. As the by-elections approach, all eyes are on INEC to ensure that the process is transparent, free, and fair.

The PDP’s demand for the removal of Dr. Anugbum Onuaha as REC ahead of the by-elections highlights the party’s concerns about the electoral process in Edo State. As the by-elections approach, it remains to be seen how the electoral authorities will respond to the PDP’s demands and whether the polls will be conducted in a free and fair manner. The fate of the by-elections and the future of Edo State’s politics hang in the balance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

