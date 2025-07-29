🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Edo Guber Candidate Okpebholo Suspends Aide Over ‘Unauthorized Fundraising’ for Oil and Gas Summit

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has suspended one of his Special Advisers over alleged unauthorized fundraising activities related to a proposed oil and gas summit.

Naija247news gathered that the suspended aide, whose name was withheld at the time of this report, allegedly initiated a fundraising drive using the name of the campaign organization without formal approval or consultation with Senator Okpebholo or the campaign’s central leadership.

According to Naija247news, the suspension was announced in a statement issued by the campaign media office on Monday. The statement emphasized that the campaign organization disassociates itself from any financial solicitations made under the guise of planning the summit, which was neither scheduled nor approved by the leadership.

Naija247news understands that the suspended aide was part of the policy advisory team and had initially proposed the summit as a strategy to engage industry stakeholders on local economic development initiatives. However, the campaign said due process was not followed and that using the campaign’s name for financial requests from the public and corporate bodies was not only inappropriate but potentially damaging to the credibility of the APC’s candidate.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is committed to running a transparent, issue-based campaign. Any action that deviates from this principle will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Naija247news reports that internal campaign sources confirmed that this disciplinary step was taken to reinforce accountability and prevent political opportunism, especially in the lead-up to the September 2025 governorship election in Edo State.

The incident has stirred political conversations in Edo’s APC circles, with some seeing the swift suspension as a strategic move to maintain a clean campaign image, while others suggest it reflects deeper internal tension among campaign operatives.

Naija247news understands that while the proposed oil and gas summit was not entirely ruled out, any future plans around it will undergo rigorous internal vetting and be officially communicated.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ebonyi Governor Nwifuru Suspends 25 Commissioners, 38 Aides for Shunning Official Function
Next article
Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to collaborate with global technology giant Siemens Group to advance waste-to-energy projects across the state. The move, officials say, is aimed at leveraging innovative technology to address Lagos’...

Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to confiscate a driver's licence or impound vehicles as a penalty for traffic...

False Alarms and Celebrity Hoaxes: Olu Jacobs, Oladips, Odunlade Among 12 Falsely Declared Dead

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s entertainment landscape has witnessed a concerning trend of celebrity death hoaxes, with no fewer than twelve high-profile figures, including Olu Jacobs, rapper Oladips, and actor Odunlade Adekola, being falsely declared dead...

Naira Exchange Rates Narrow as US Dollar Index Shows Renewed Strength

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian naira is showing signs of convergence across different market segments, even as the United States dollar continues to gain momentum globally. Naija247news gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos State Partners Siemens for Waste-to-Energy Tech Advancement

Lagos 0
The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to collaborate with global technology giant Siemens Group to advance waste-to-energy projects across the state. The move, officials say, is aimed at leveraging innovative technology to address Lagos’...

Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle

National Security 0
The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to confiscate a driver's licence or impound vehicles as a penalty for traffic...

False Alarms and Celebrity Hoaxes: Olu Jacobs, Oladips, Odunlade Among 12 Falsely Declared Dead

Nollywood 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s entertainment landscape has witnessed a concerning trend of celebrity death hoaxes, with no fewer than twelve high-profile figures, including Olu Jacobs, rapper Oladips, and actor Odunlade Adekola, being falsely declared dead...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp