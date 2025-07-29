Edo Guber Candidate Okpebholo Suspends Aide Over ‘Unauthorized Fundraising’ for Oil and Gas Summit

Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has suspended one of his Special Advisers over alleged unauthorized fundraising activities related to a proposed oil and gas summit.

Naija247news gathered that the suspended aide, whose name was withheld at the time of this report, allegedly initiated a fundraising drive using the name of the campaign organization without formal approval or consultation with Senator Okpebholo or the campaign’s central leadership.

According to Naija247news, the suspension was announced in a statement issued by the campaign media office on Monday. The statement emphasized that the campaign organization disassociates itself from any financial solicitations made under the guise of planning the summit, which was neither scheduled nor approved by the leadership.

Naija247news understands that the suspended aide was part of the policy advisory team and had initially proposed the summit as a strategy to engage industry stakeholders on local economic development initiatives. However, the campaign said due process was not followed and that using the campaign’s name for financial requests from the public and corporate bodies was not only inappropriate but potentially damaging to the credibility of the APC’s candidate.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is committed to running a transparent, issue-based campaign. Any action that deviates from this principle will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Naija247news reports that internal campaign sources confirmed that this disciplinary step was taken to reinforce accountability and prevent political opportunism, especially in the lead-up to the September 2025 governorship election in Edo State.

The incident has stirred political conversations in Edo’s APC circles, with some seeing the swift suspension as a strategic move to maintain a clean campaign image, while others suggest it reflects deeper internal tension among campaign operatives.

Naija247news understands that while the proposed oil and gas summit was not entirely ruled out, any future plans around it will undergo rigorous internal vetting and be officially communicated.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.