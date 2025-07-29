Ebonyi Governor Nwifuru Suspends 25 Commissioners, 38 Aides for Shunning Official Function

Naija247news reports that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the suspension of 25 commissioners and 38 Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in his administration over their unexplained absence at a significant state government event.

Naija247news gathered that the directive was issued following the absenteeism observed during the flag-off of the distribution of agricultural inputs and other essential empowerment items to Ebonyi citizens, which took place at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki.

The event, which was deemed strategic to the governor’s economic and grassroots empowerment drive, reportedly witnessed a poor turnout of key cabinet members and aides. According to Naija247news, Governor Nwifuru expressed displeasure over the conduct of the officials, noting that their absence amounted to gross insubordination and a lack of commitment to the policies of his administration.

Naija247news understands that the suspended officials were expected to not only attend the event but also show support for the distribution process, which was designed to boost food production and alleviate poverty in rural communities.

Governor Nwifuru, who personally supervised the distribution, stated that the action taken was necessary to instill discipline and responsibility among members of his cabinet. He further emphasized that public office holders must lead by example, especially at a time when the state government is making deliberate efforts to address economic challenges.

According to Naija247news, the suspended officials have been asked to step aside pending further investigations and possible disciplinary actions by the State Executive Council.

Naija247news reports that this development has generated mixed reactions among political observers and residents of the state, with some applauding the governor’s decisive leadership, while others called for more dialogue and internal reconciliation mechanisms within the administration.

Governor Nwifuru, who assumed office in May 2023, has consistently reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability, performance, and transparency in public service.

As the state awaits the outcome of the investigations, it remains unclear whether the suspensions will be lifted or converted to outright dismissals.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.