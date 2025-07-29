Dangote Refinery Withdraws ₦100 Billion Fuel Import Lawsuit Against NNPC, Marketers

Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a dramatic turn of events, Dangote Refinery has officially withdrawn its ₦100 billion lawsuit against Nigeria’s downstream petroleum regulator and several fuel importers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a court filing, the Africa’s largest refinery dropped its legal action against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and fuel marketers — NNPC Ltd., AYM Shafa Ltd., A.A. Rano Ltd., T. Time Petroleum Ltd., 2015 Petroleum Ltd., and Matrix Petroleum Services Ltd.

Filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the now-retracted suit had accused NMDPRA of unlawfully issuing gasoline import permits to NNPC and other traders, arguing that such licenses violate the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which only allows imports to offset domestic supply shortfalls.

The refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, also sought ₦100 billion (approximately $66 million) in damages, citing anti-competitive practices and regulatory overreach. The case was viewed as a high-stakes move in Nigeria’s evolving fuel supply dynamics, especially following Dangote’s push to dominate the domestic refining space.

However, in a notice filed Monday by Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), counsel to Dangote Refinery, the company abruptly discontinued the legal action without providing reasons. “Take notice that this plaintiff discontinues the case against the defendants immediately,” the notice read.

The court has scheduled a hearing for September 29, when the defendants may request litigation costs or choose to waive them, following standard procedure for formal dismissal.

The NMDPRA declined to comment on the withdrawal or the allegations raised in the original filing.

Background

Dangote Refinery, with a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, began operations earlier this year and has positioned itself as a key player in ending Nigeria’s decades-long dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

The refinery’s lawsuit had signaled tensions in the liberalized downstream sector, where Dangote seeks priority for local production while legacy importers, including the state-backed NNPC, maintain strong footholds.

Implications

Industry analysts say the withdrawal of the lawsuit may reflect behind-the-scenes negotiations or a strategic retreat amid government engagement. However, the outcome underscores the friction in aligning Nigeria’s refining capacity with market liberalization policies.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.