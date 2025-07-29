🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaOil Markets

Dangote Refinery Withdraws ₦100 Billion Fuel Import Lawsuit Against NNPC, Marketers

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a dramatic turn of events, Dangote Refinery has officially withdrawn its ₦100 billion lawsuit against Nigeria’s downstream petroleum regulator and several fuel importers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a court filing, the Africa’s largest refinery dropped its legal action against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and fuel marketers — NNPC Ltd., AYM Shafa Ltd., A.A. Rano Ltd., T. Time Petroleum Ltd., 2015 Petroleum Ltd., and Matrix Petroleum Services Ltd.

Filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the now-retracted suit had accused NMDPRA of unlawfully issuing gasoline import permits to NNPC and other traders, arguing that such licenses violate the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which only allows imports to offset domestic supply shortfalls.

The refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, also sought ₦100 billion (approximately $66 million) in damages, citing anti-competitive practices and regulatory overreach. The case was viewed as a high-stakes move in Nigeria’s evolving fuel supply dynamics, especially following Dangote’s push to dominate the domestic refining space.

However, in a notice filed Monday by Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), counsel to Dangote Refinery, the company abruptly discontinued the legal action without providing reasons. “Take notice that this plaintiff discontinues the case against the defendants immediately,” the notice read.

The court has scheduled a hearing for September 29, when the defendants may request litigation costs or choose to waive them, following standard procedure for formal dismissal.

The NMDPRA declined to comment on the withdrawal or the allegations raised in the original filing.

Background

Dangote Refinery, with a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, began operations earlier this year and has positioned itself as a key player in ending Nigeria’s decades-long dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

The refinery’s lawsuit had signaled tensions in the liberalized downstream sector, where Dangote seeks priority for local production while legacy importers, including the state-backed NNPC, maintain strong footholds.

Implications

Industry analysts say the withdrawal of the lawsuit may reflect behind-the-scenes negotiations or a strategic retreat amid government engagement. However, the outcome underscores the friction in aligning Nigeria’s refining capacity with market liberalization policies.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG Title at Euromoney Awards 2025, Strengthens Leadership in Sustainable Finance
Next article
Access Bank Wins Euromoney’s Best Bank 2025 in Ghana and The Gambia, Reinforces West African Leadership
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Abuja 0
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Agribusiness 0
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp