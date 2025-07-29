🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsLagos

CUTIX Plc Grows Revenue by 30% to ₦15.8bn in Four Months, Despite Dip in Profit

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 27, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN)

CUTIX Plc, a leading cable manufacturing company in Nigeria, has recorded a 30% revenue growth, reaching ₦15.8 billion in the first four months of 2025, up from ₦12.28 billion in the same period of 2024.

The figures were disclosed in a corporate filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday.

Despite the strong top-line performance, profitability experienced a marginal decline. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 3%, dropping from ₦1.06 billion to ₦1.03 billion, while profit before tax (PBT) slipped by 1% from ₦1.62 billion to ₦1.60 billion.

However, CUTIX Plc’s balance sheet showed encouraging signs of growth. The firm’s total assets expanded by 19%, rising from ₦7.29 billion to ₦8.7 billion within the same four-month window.

One area of concern is the steep decline in earnings per share (EPS), which dropped by 52%, falling from 30.24 kobo to 14.65 kobo. The drop in EPS suggests earnings dilution, possibly from increased share issuance or cost pressures that outpaced revenue growth.

In spite of the profitability dip, the board of CUTIX Plc is looking to reward its shareholders more generously. The directors have recommended a dividend of 10 kobo per share, up 33.33% from the ₦528.4 million paid out in 2024.

If approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the total dividend payout will amount to ₦704.5 million, subject to applicable withholding tax.

This latest development signals the company’s confidence in its long-term strategy, despite current challenges in Nigeria’s industrial and power supply landscape.

CUTIX Plc, headquartered in Nnewi, Anambra State, remains a key player in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, especially in the electrical cable and wire segment, supplying infrastructure, energy, and utility markets across West Africa.

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Eterna Plc Posts 71% Revenue Growth to N313.6bn, Returns to Profit in FY2024
Next article
Africa Prudential Declares 10 Kobo Interim Dividend for H1 2025, Sets August 18 as Payment Date
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa Prudential Declares 10 Kobo Interim Dividend for H1 2025, Sets August 18 as Payment Date

Naija247news Naija247news -
Shareholders to benefit from early payout as company closes register between Aug. 11–15 LAGOS, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — Africa Prudential Plc has declared an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per ordinary share of 50...

Eterna Plc Posts 71% Revenue Growth to N313.6bn, Returns to Profit in FY2024

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Integrated energy solutions provider, Eterna Plc, has announced a stellar 71% surge in revenue for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, climbing from N183.3 billion in 2023 to...

Investors Gain N400bn as NGX Opens Week Bullish, All-Share Index Hits 135,166.51

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian equities market opened the new week on a bullish note as investors gained a whopping N400 billion on Monday, spurred by renewed buying interest across key sectors....

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Delists Entire Share Capital from NGX, Eyes NASD OTC Market Listing

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 28, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has formally delisted the entire issued share capital of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc from its Daily Official List, effectively ending the company’s trading...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Africa Prudential Declares 10 Kobo Interim Dividend for H1 2025, Sets August 18 as Payment Date

Financials 0
Shareholders to benefit from early payout as company closes register between Aug. 11–15 LAGOS, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — Africa Prudential Plc has declared an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per ordinary share of 50...

Eterna Plc Posts 71% Revenue Growth to N313.6bn, Returns to Profit in FY2024

Financials 0
Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Integrated energy solutions provider, Eterna Plc, has announced a stellar 71% surge in revenue for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, climbing from N183.3 billion in 2023 to...

Investors Gain N400bn as NGX Opens Week Bullish, All-Share Index Hits 135,166.51

Lagos 0
Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian equities market opened the new week on a bullish note as investors gained a whopping N400 billion on Monday, spurred by renewed buying interest across key sectors....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp