CUTIX Plc Grows Revenue by 30% to ₦15.8bn in Four Months, Despite Dip in Profit

Lagos, July 27, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) –

CUTIX Plc, a leading cable manufacturing company in Nigeria, has recorded a 30% revenue growth, reaching ₦15.8 billion in the first four months of 2025, up from ₦12.28 billion in the same period of 2024.

The figures were disclosed in a corporate filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday.

Despite the strong top-line performance, profitability experienced a marginal decline. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 3%, dropping from ₦1.06 billion to ₦1.03 billion, while profit before tax (PBT) slipped by 1% from ₦1.62 billion to ₦1.60 billion.

However, CUTIX Plc’s balance sheet showed encouraging signs of growth. The firm’s total assets expanded by 19%, rising from ₦7.29 billion to ₦8.7 billion within the same four-month window.

One area of concern is the steep decline in earnings per share (EPS), which dropped by 52%, falling from 30.24 kobo to 14.65 kobo. The drop in EPS suggests earnings dilution, possibly from increased share issuance or cost pressures that outpaced revenue growth.

In spite of the profitability dip, the board of CUTIX Plc is looking to reward its shareholders more generously. The directors have recommended a dividend of 10 kobo per share, up 33.33% from the ₦528.4 million paid out in 2024.

If approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the total dividend payout will amount to ₦704.5 million, subject to applicable withholding tax.

This latest development signals the company’s confidence in its long-term strategy, despite current challenges in Nigeria’s industrial and power supply landscape.

CUTIX Plc, headquartered in Nnewi, Anambra State, remains a key player in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, especially in the electrical cable and wire segment, supplying infrastructure, energy, and utility markets across West Africa.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.