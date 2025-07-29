🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Coalition is about Nigeria’s interests, not individuals – Atiku

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The 2027 general elections are shaping up to be a closely contested affair, with various opposition parties and figures positioning themselves to take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thrown his hat into the ring, emphasizing that the emerging opposition coalition is centered on Nigeria’s interests, not individual ambitions.

Coalition About Nigeria, Not Individuals

Atiku stressed that the coalition, which includes notable figures like Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi, is focused on challenging the APC’s grip on power. According to Atiku, the coalition’s primary objective is to bring about a new era of governance in Nigeria, rather than advancing individual interests. This development has sparked intense speculation about the coalition’s chances of success and the potential implications for the country’s political landscape.

A Shot at the APC

The opposition coalition is banking on widespread discontent with the current administration to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027. Atiku and his allies believe that their combined strength and grassroots support will give them an edge over the ruling party. However, the coalition faces potential challenges, including disagreements over the choice of platform and leadership.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 elections draw near, the opposition coalition will need to navigate the complex web of Nigerian politics to achieve its objectives. With Atiku at the helm, the coalition is expected to adopt a strategic approach to woo voters and build momentum. Whether they will succeed in their bid to unseat the APC remains to be seen.

A Crucial Test for Democracy

The 2027 elections will be a significant test for Nigeria’s democracy, with the opposition coalition’s success potentially marking a shift in the country’s political landscape. The coalition’s ability to mobilize voters, articulate a clear vision, and present a united front will be crucial in determining its chances of success.

Atiku’s declaration that the opposition coalition is about Nigeria, not individual ambitions, sets the tone for a heated battle ahead. As the coalition builds momentum, it will be interesting to see how the APC responds to the challenge. One thing is certain, however – the 2027 elections will be a crucial test for Nigeria’s democracy, with far-reaching implications for the country’s future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

