National Security

Appeal Court Declares FRSC Lacks Legal Backing to Seize Driver’s Licence or Vehicle

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has declared that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to confiscate a driver’s licence or impound vehicles as a penalty for traffic offences.

Naija247news gathered that the ruling followed an appeal filed by the FRSC against a 2019 judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Warri, which had earlier restrained the agency from impounding vehicles or seizing licences.

Naija247news reports that the appellate court upheld the lower court’s verdict, reaffirming that the FRSC’s powers are strictly regulatory and do not extend to punitive measures such as seizure of property.

According to Naija247news, the judgment was delivered in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of justices, who agreed that the FRSC overstepped its statutory authority under the Federal Road Safety Act and related traffic regulations.

Naija247news understands that the case stemmed from a suit filed by a motorist, Toju Ogbebor, whose vehicle and licence were seized by FRSC officers in 2016. He challenged the action as unconstitutional, arguing that only a court of law could impose such penalties.

The appeal court ruled that administrative bodies like the FRSC must act within the bounds of the law and cannot assume judicial functions, such as determining guilt and enforcing punishment.

In their ruling, the justices stated that: “While the FRSC may arrest and issue notices of offence, it cannot go further to impose penalties without recourse to a competent court.”

Naija247news reports that this judgment is expected to have a significant impact on how traffic offences are handled across Nigeria, potentially prompting a review of FRSC’s enforcement protocols.

Legal experts describe the ruling as a win for civil liberties and a reminder that no agency is above the Constitution.

Naija247news gathered that the FRSC has yet to issue an official response to the appellate court’s decision.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

