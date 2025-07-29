🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
APC Chieftain Nabena to Kwankwaso: Regional Sentiments Won’t Deter Southern Presidency

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has strongly criticised former Kano State governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over what he described as an attempt to whip up regional sentiments to resist the rotation of Nigeria’s presidency to the South.

Naija247news gathered that Nabena issued the statement on Monday in Abuja, urging Kwankwaso to stop fanning the flames of ethno-regional politics, which he warned could further polarise the nation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Naija247news, the APC chieftain reminded Kwankwaso that Nigeria’s presidency is not the preserve of any one region, stating that the principle of zoning and rotational leadership remains a widely accepted arrangement for maintaining national balance and fairness.

Naija247news understands that Nabena’s comments were triggered by recent remarks made by Kwankwaso, in which he reportedly opposed power returning to the South after President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Kwankwaso, who hails from the North-West geopolitical zone, is believed to be positioning himself or his allies for the presidency in 2027.

Nabena argued that it is politically insensitive and tactically divisive for any Northern leader to push against the equity of rotational presidency, especially at a time when Nigeria is grappling with socio-political discontent and economic instability. Naija247news reports that he urged political actors to rise above selfish ambitions and regional loyalties for the good of the country.

The APC stalwart further reminded Kwankwaso and other Northern politicians that the South has a legitimate right to complete its fair share in the rotational leadership structure, just as the North has done in past administrations.

Naija247news reports that Nabena called on Nigerians to reject any attempt to derail the principle of power rotation, warning that any deviation could spark unrest and widen the existing fault lines in the polity. He concluded by encouraging national unity and constructive engagement on issues of leadership transition rather than incendiary rhetoric.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

