ANPP bloc gives APC ultimatum over demands

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing fresh challenges from within as former members of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) bloc have issued conditions to remain in the party. In a bold move, the ANPP bloc has laid out specific demands to President Bola Tinubu, warning that failure to meet these conditions may lead them to explore other options.

The Conditions

The ANPP bloc is seeking greater representation and recognition within the party, citing their significant contribution to the APC’s formation. Their demands include the vice presidential seat in the 2027 presidential election, greater inclusivity in government appointments, and a rotational presidency that would allow them to produce the APC’s presidential candidate after President Tinubu’s tenure in 2031. According to the ANPP bloc, these conditions are non-negotiable and essential for their continued stay in the party.

Allegations of Marginalization

The ANPP bloc alleges that despite their crucial role in forming the APC, they have been marginalized and excluded from key positions in the party and government. They claim that this lack of representation has led to discontent among their members, who are now demanding change. The ANPP bloc’s ultimatum has sparked intense speculation about the potential implications for the APC’s unity and stability.

A Test of Leadership

The APC leadership is now faced with the daunting task of addressing the ANPP bloc’s demands while maintaining party unity. President Tinubu’s response to the ultimatum will be closely watched, as it may determine the fate of the ANPP bloc within the party. A failure to address their concerns could lead to a significant exodus, potentially weakening the APC’s chances in the 2027 elections.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The ANPP bloc’s demands have significant implications for the APC’s prospects in the 2027 elections. If the party fails to address the bloc’s concerns, it may lose a crucial segment of its support base, potentially handing an advantage to opposition parties. On the other hand, meeting the ANPP bloc’s demands could strengthen the party’s unity and improve its chances of success in the elections.

The ANPP bloc’s conditions have thrown down the gauntlet to President Tinubu and the APC leadership. As the party navigates these internal challenges, it remains to be seen how the leadership will respond to the ANPP bloc’s demands. One thing is certain, however – the APC’s ability to manage its internal dynamics will be crucial in determining its success in the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

