Africa Prudential Declares 10 Kobo Interim Dividend for H1 2025, Sets August 18 as Payment Date

LAGOS, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — Africa Prudential Plc has declared an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo, subject to withholding tax and regulatory approvals, according to a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Monday.

The dividend is payable to shareholders registered in the company’s Register of Members at the close of business on August 8, 2025. The register will be closed from August 11 through August 15 for processing.

Eligible shareholders will receive payment electronically on August 18, provided they have completed the e-dividend registration and authorized direct bank credit through the Registrar.

The company urged shareholders who have not yet registered for the e-dividend service to contact their stockbrokers or the Registrar to avoid delays in payment.

Africa Prudential reaffirmed its commitment to delivering consistent and timely dividends to investors as part of its strategy to strengthen shareholder confidence.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.