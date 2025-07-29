🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Banks & FinanceLagos

Access Bank Wins Euromoney’s Best Bank 2025 in Ghana and The Gambia, Reinforces West African Leadership

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Access Bank has further solidified its leadership in West Africa as Access Bank Ghana and Access Bank Gambia have been awarded Best Bank 2025 in their respective countries by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication.

This double recognition marks another milestone in the Group’s expanding pan-African strategy, highlighting its commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainability. The back-to-back accolades also underscore Access Bank Group’s model of local execution with global standards, positioning its subsidiaries as leading players in Africa’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Access Bank Ghana: Driving Innovation and Resilience

Access Bank Ghana earned the Best Bank 2025 title for its robust digital infrastructure, customer-first approach, and tailored financial solutions that support individuals, SMEs, and corporations alike.

“This milestone reflects the passion and dedication of our team, and the trust our customers place in us,” said Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana. “We are proud to lead a new era of banking in Ghana, one that prioritises inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development.”

Access Bank Gambia: Championing Financial Inclusion

For the second consecutive year, Access Bank Gambia took home Euromoney’s Best Bank Gambia award, affirming its role as a critical driver of inclusive banking and ESG-led financial services in the country.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers,” said Stephen Abban, Managing Director of Access Bank Gambia. “We remain committed to going beyond banking by delivering value that transforms lives and builds sustainable communities.”

Access Bank Gambia has leveraged branchless banking models, community engagement, and SME financing solutions to reach underserved populations and deepen its impact nationwide.

Pan-African Growth and Industry Recognition

These 2025 awards add to Access Bank Group’s impressive track record of recognitions across 24 markets. Over the past three years, the Group has received multiple Euromoney accolades for excellence in SME banking, corporate responsibility, and digital innovation.

The twin wins in Ghana and The Gambia represent more than just trophies—they reflect Access Bank’s broader regional momentum, as it continues to shape the future of banking across the continent.

 

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

