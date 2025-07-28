United Capital reports N11.9bn profit, declares N5.4bn interim dividend

Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – United Capital Plc, a leading Pan-African investment banking group, has posted a profit after tax of N11.9 billion in its unaudited half-year 2025 financial results, reflecting a 54% increasecompared to N7.74 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The strong performance was disclosed on Monday in a corporate announcement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to the statement, profit before tax rose by 52%, moving from N9.06 billion in H1 2024 to N13.79 billion in the period under review. Gross earnings surged 57% year-on-year, from N15.15 billion to N23.76 billion, while net operating income recorded a significant 67% increase, climbing to N21.32 billion from N12.76 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, operating expenses grew by 49% to N10.61 billion from N7.12 billion in 2024, reflecting the group’s strategic expansion and operational activities across its diversified business units.

Speaking on the results, Mr. Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, expressed satisfaction with the company’s financial trajectory:

“I am pleased to inform all stakeholders that United Capital ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note. This performance continues our track record of delivering exceptional value to shareholders despite market headwinds and macroeconomic volatility.”

He added that the impressive numbers are a reflection of United Capital’s resilience, sound strategy, and robust governance.

“Gross earnings increased by 57% to N23.76 billion. Profit before tax grew by 52%, profit after tax rose by 54%, and Shareholders’ Funds expanded by 25% to N166.91 billion year-to-date. This is a testament to the strength of our capital base and the trust our investors place in us,” Ashade noted.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, the CEO emphasized that the group remains committed to building on its strong foundation, driving retail expansion, and advancing its pan-African vision.

“With a clear strategy and our pan-African play in full force, United Capital is well-positioned to continue delivering superior returns and best-in-class financial solutions.”

To reward investors for their continued loyalty, the board of United Capital Plc approved the payment of an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share on every 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to a total payout of N5.4 billion. Further details on the dividend disbursement will be shared with shareholders in the coming days.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.