Inside NigeriaNorth Central

Troops Neutralize 45 Bandits in Fierce Gun Battle in Niger State

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of no fewer than 45 armed bandits during a fierce gun duel in Niger State, as part of ongoing military operations to curb insecurity in the North-Central region.

Naija247news gathered that the operation, which was conducted by troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies, targeted several hideouts used by criminal gangs in remote areas of the state. According to military sources, the offensive was launched after credible intelligence revealed the movement of heavily armed bandits across Shiroro and Munya local government areas.

According to Naija247news, the troops engaged the bandits in a prolonged firefight that lasted several hours, resulting in the neutralization of 45 insurgents. Several others reportedly fled with gunshot wounds, while some managed to escape into the forest.

Naija247news understands that large quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation, including assault rifles, ammunition belts, and motorcycles used by the criminals for swift attacks. In addition, makeshift camps belonging to the bandits were destroyed to prevent regrouping.

Military authorities said the successful operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the North-Central region. Naija247news reports that the Army vowed to sustain aggressive clearance operations until the menace of banditry and terrorism is completely eradicated.

Residents in affected communities expressed relief over the development, describing the operation as a significant step towards restoring peace in Niger State. However, they appealed to the Federal Government to maintain a permanent security presence to prevent the criminals from returning.

Naija247news gathered that insecurity in Niger State has been a persistent challenge, with several communities suffering attacks, kidnappings, and displacement over the past years. The recent offensive by the military is seen as a major morale booster for both security personnel and residents.

As of press time, Naija247news understands that troops have intensified surveillance and cordon operations in the affected areas to apprehend fleeing suspects and ensure lasting peace in the region.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

