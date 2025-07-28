🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Tinubu’s 2027 Ambitions Stir Debate Amid Controversy Over Buhari’s Death Allegations

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that political conversations across Nigeria have taken a dramatic turn as discussions about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s possible 2027 reelection bid intersect with fresh controversies surrounding the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s demise.

Naija247news gathered that the political climate within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains tense as influential party stakeholders weigh their options ahead of the next general election. Analysts believe Tinubu’s body language signals intent to consolidate his grip on power beyond his current tenure.

According to Naija247news, while President Tinubu has not made any official declaration regarding 2027, multiple insiders within the presidency hint at strategic political alignments already in motion. These maneuvers, they say, aim to maintain continuity of governance and strengthen APC’s dominance in the political space.

However, the conversation has been overshadowed by disturbing allegations linked to Buhari’s death, which has resurfaced in political discourse. Naija247news understands that some opposition figures have accused Tinubu’s camp of attempting to politicize Buhari’s passing to gain electoral advantage. The allegations, though unsubstantiated, have sparked heated debates on social media and across political circles.

Naija247news reports that critics argue these claims could undermine national unity and distract from pressing governance issues. Political observers caution that the exploitation of sensitive matters for political leverage could inflame tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Furthermore, APC insiders are reportedly working to reconcile internal divisions as several party bigwigs express concerns about regional representation and the sustainability of power-sharing arrangements. Naija247news gathered that these discussions will play a pivotal role in shaping APC’s electoral strategy for the future.

As the nation watches these developments unfold, questions linger on whether President Tinubu will formally announce his reelection ambition and how the party intends to navigate the controversies threatening to cloud its image. For now, Naija247news understands that the coming months will be critical in determining Nigeria’s political trajectory leading to 2027.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

