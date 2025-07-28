Tinubu to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Super Falcons

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive the victorious Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, as the team basks in the glory of their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title. The Super Falcons’ thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in the final has sent shockwaves of joy across the nation, and the team’s visit to the Presidential Villa is a fitting tribute to their remarkable achievement.

A Hero’s Welcome

The Super Falcons will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where they will be received by prominent dignitaries, including Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, as well as several federal ministers. The team will then proceed to the Presidential Villa, where President Tinubu will personally welcome them and celebrate their historic victory. The reception is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting sports development and recognizing the achievements of Nigerian athletes.

Victory Parade

After the reception, the Super Falcons will embark on an open-bus parade around major districts of the Federal Capital Territory, showcasing the newly won trophy. The parade is expected to be a grand affair, with thousands of fans and well-wishers lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the champion team. The Super Falcons’ victory parade will be a moment of national pride, celebrating the team’s resilience, talent, and achievement on the continental stage.

Inspiring a Generation

The Super Falcons’ victory is not only a source of national pride but also an inspiration to a new generation of young Nigerian athletes. The team’s remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As the team basks in the glory of their WAFCON title, they will undoubtedly inspire countless young Nigerians to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in sports and beyond.

A Bright Future Ahead

As the Super Falcons celebrate their historic victory, they will also be looking to the future, with many of the team’s star players set to compete in upcoming international tournaments. With their WAFCON title under their belt, the team will be eager to build on their success and make a strong impression on the world stage. The government’s support and recognition of the team’s achievement will undoubtedly play a significant role in motivating the team to continue striving for excellence.

The Super Falcons’ historic victory is a source of pride for Nigeria, and President Tinubu’s reception is a fitting tribute to their achievement. As the team basks in the glory of their record-extending 10th WAFCON title, their victory parade will be a celebration of sports excellence and national pride. The government’s recognition of the team’s achievement underscores its commitment to promoting sports development and supporting Nigerian athletes.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.