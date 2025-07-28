🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaSports

Tinubu to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Super Falcons

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive the victorious Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, as the team basks in the glory of their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title. The Super Falcons’ thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in the final has sent shockwaves of joy across the nation, and the team’s visit to the Presidential Villa is a fitting tribute to their remarkable achievement.

A Hero’s Welcome

The Super Falcons will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where they will be received by prominent dignitaries, including Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, as well as several federal ministers. The team will then proceed to the Presidential Villa, where President Tinubu will personally welcome them and celebrate their historic victory. The reception is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting sports development and recognizing the achievements of Nigerian athletes.

Victory Parade

After the reception, the Super Falcons will embark on an open-bus parade around major districts of the Federal Capital Territory, showcasing the newly won trophy. The parade is expected to be a grand affair, with thousands of fans and well-wishers lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the champion team. The Super Falcons’ victory parade will be a moment of national pride, celebrating the team’s resilience, talent, and achievement on the continental stage.

Inspiring a Generation

The Super Falcons’ victory is not only a source of national pride but also an inspiration to a new generation of young Nigerian athletes. The team’s remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As the team basks in the glory of their WAFCON title, they will undoubtedly inspire countless young Nigerians to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in sports and beyond.

A Bright Future Ahead

As the Super Falcons celebrate their historic victory, they will also be looking to the future, with many of the team’s star players set to compete in upcoming international tournaments. With their WAFCON title under their belt, the team will be eager to build on their success and make a strong impression on the world stage. The government’s support and recognition of the team’s achievement will undoubtedly play a significant role in motivating the team to continue striving for excellence.

The Super Falcons’ historic victory is a source of pride for Nigeria, and President Tinubu’s reception is a fitting tribute to their achievement. As the team basks in the glory of their record-extending 10th WAFCON title, their victory parade will be a celebration of sports excellence and national pride. The government’s recognition of the team’s achievement underscores its commitment to promoting sports development and supporting Nigerian athletes.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SDP Slams 30-Year Ban on El-Rufai
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

SDP Slams 30-Year Ban on El-Rufai

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has handed a major blow to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, rejecting him and imposing a 30-year ban from participating in the party's activities....

FMDQ Group Declares First-Ever Cash Dividend as Profit Hits Record N23.23bn Amid Economic Headwinds

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 28, 2025: In a landmark move that underscores its growing financial clout, FMDQ Group Plc has declared its first-ever cash dividend, rewarding shareholders with N0.20 per share (totalling N5.20bn) after...

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

SDP Slams 30-Year Ban on El-Rufai

Kaduna 0
28, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has handed a major blow to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, rejecting him and imposing a 30-year ban from participating in the party's activities....

FMDQ Group Declares First-Ever Cash Dividend as Profit Hits Record N23.23bn Amid Economic Headwinds

Dividends&Earnings 0
LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 28, 2025: In a landmark move that underscores its growing financial clout, FMDQ Group Plc has declared its first-ever cash dividend, rewarding shareholders with N0.20 per share (totalling N5.20bn) after...

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp