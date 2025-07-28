🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaAnalysis

Tinubu Seeks Patience from GENCOs as FG Plans N4trn Bond to Offset Power Sector Debts

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a pivotal move to avert a looming crisis in Nigeria’s electricity sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to electricity generation companies (GENCOs) to give his administration time to verify and validate over ₦4 trillion in outstanding debts, while outlining plans to issue a landmark N4 trillion bond programme to resolve the sector’s liquidity crisis.

The President made the plea during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja with the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), led by Col. Sani Bello (rtd). The gathering marked a critical juncture in Nigeria’s electricity reform journey, highlighting the administration’s commitment to sustainable sectoral development, transparency, and fiscal accountability.

Inherited Debts, Strategic Patience

In a statement released by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s recognition of inherited liabilities but stressed the importance of “verifiability, authenticity, and credibility” in settling the massive debts owed to GENCOs since 2015.

“I accept the assets and liabilities of my predecessors, and there is no question about that,” the President said. “But that acceptance must be on credible grounds. I need to wear the audit cap of verifiability.”

He assured stakeholders that audit and legal firms are being engaged to scrutinise the claims thoroughly. The President also urged GENCOs and financial institutions to exercise restraint, discouraging foreclosures and encouraging mutual perseverance.

“To our friends in the banking sector, I ask that we avoid foreclosures. Sharpen your pencils, but keep an eraser handy. Let’s persevere together,” he said.

N4trn Bond Plan in Pipeline

Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, disclosed that President Tinubu has given anticipatory approval for a ₦4 trillion bond issuance, aimed at clearing validated debts to generation companies.

She revealed that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) has so far validated ₦1.8 trillion of the GENCOs’ total claims, which date back to 2015. The full exposure, pending final verification, stands at ₦4 trillion as of April 2025.

“This anticipatory approval is subject to negotiation and final validation,” Verheijen clarified. “Only amounts that are credibly and contractually owed will make it into the bond issuance handled by the DMO.”

Decade of Shortfalls and Reform

According to Verheijen, the debt overhang stems from unfunded tariff shortfalls and market deficits that have accumulated over the past decade. She added that the current government inherited ₦200 billion in unfunded subsidies in just the past year alone.

Power Minister: Progress Achieved, But Liquidity Critical

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, applauded the Tinubu administration’s reforms, citing increased investor confidence, stronger sector performance, and landmark legislation—including the Electricity Act, 2023, which liberalises Nigeria’s electricity market.

“We have achieved tremendous milestones. The Electricity Act was the first law signed by the President. We have also launched the first Integrated National Electricity Policy in 24 years,” Adelabu said.

Among notable achievements:

  • Annual sector revenue has grown 70%, from ₦1 trillion in 2023 to ₦1.7 trillion in 2024.

  • Installed generation capacity rose to 14,000 MW, with an all-time peak of 5,801 MW.

  • A record daily energy delivery of 120,370 MWh was reached on March 4, 2025.

  • Zero national grid collapse incidents have been recorded in 2025.

  • The Presidential Power Initiative added 700MW of transmission capacity.

Adelabu also reported that the Presidential Metering Initiative and World Bank-backed DISREP programme have delivered 300,000 smart meters toward bridging Nigeria’s vast metering gap.

Still, he warned that the liquidity crisis threatens to unravel recent gains:

“Given the grave implications of this debt overhang, including the risk of nationwide shutdown of generation assets, I humbly seek immediate support—even if partial—over a defined period.”

Business Leaders Echo Alarm Bells

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Transcorp Group, and Mr. Kola Adesina, Chairman of Sahara Group, made passionate appeals to the President, warning that GENCOs are struggling to meet financial obligations and may soon default on loans due to unpaid government debts.

“Mr. President, we’ve come to you as a last hope,” Elumelu said. “Foreclosure threats are real, not because we’re not performing, but because trillions are owed. We don’t need power to complete your transformation. We need power to enable it.”

He praised the administration’s gains in oil sector transparency and economic stability.

Adesina, in turn, raised alarms over gas supply shortages to power plants.

“Liquidity is the oxygen of our business. We propose unlocking 800 million cubic feet of gas via NLNG to revive performance at Afam and other underpowered plants,” he urged.

Stability, Strategy, and the Way Forward

President Tinubu closed the meeting by affirming his market-driven vision for the electricity sector and his resolve to turn around a system long neglected by past administrations.

“Electricity is the most important discovery of humanity in the last 1,000 years. It is fundamental to growth, dignity, and innovation,” he declared.

The meeting was attended by top government officials, including:

  • Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President

  • Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of Economy & Finance

  • Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information & National Orientation

With key stakeholders aligned and a financing mechanism in view, the stage is set for a comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s power sector, anchored in transparency, credibility, and shared responsibility.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Access Bank, Fifth Chukker Leverage Polo Platform to Empower African Youth Through Quality Education
FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade
