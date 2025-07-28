🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaDemocracy Desk

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

In a grand reception at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the President conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each player and technical crew member. In addition, each player received $100,000, while the 11-man technical team was awarded $50,000 each along with three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Estate, Abuja.

“You return home as African champions. This is a proud and historic moment for Nigeria,” Tinubu declared. “Your unity, courage, and dedication are a symbol of national excellence.”

The President, flanked by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, praised the Super Falcons’ consistency and legacy in African football.

Governors’ Forum Adds N10m Bonus Per Player

In a surprise announcement, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, pledged ₦10 million for each player, on behalf of his fellow governors. This is in addition to the federal recognition and gifts.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu expressed her belief in the team’s global potential:

“I told Mr. President that the Falcons will one day win the FIFA Women’s World Cup—even if he thinks I’m overly ambitious.”

Captain and Keeper Present Trophy at Presidential Villa

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade led the presentation of the WAFCON trophy to the President, accompanied by standout goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. In her speech, Ajibade urged for sustained institutional backing:

“With your support, we can access world-class training and unlock even greater achievements.”

A Renewed Hope Agenda for Sports

National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko hailed the Falcons’ unity and commended President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Sports Agenda’. He described the reception as a powerful motivation for other Nigerian athletes.

The reception was attended by top government officials, ministers, and dignitaries. The Falcons, fresh from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, were driven directly to the State House for the historic celebration.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria's agribusiness value chain. The...

FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025 ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme,...

Tinubu Seeks Patience from GENCOs as FG Plans N4trn Bond to Offset Power Sector Debts

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a pivotal move to avert a looming crisis in Nigeria's electricity sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to electricity generation companies (GENCOs) to give his administration time...

