Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

In a grand reception at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the President conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each player and technical crew member. In addition, each player received $100,000, while the 11-man technical team was awarded $50,000 each along with three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Estate, Abuja.

“You return home as African champions. This is a proud and historic moment for Nigeria,” Tinubu declared. “Your unity, courage, and dedication are a symbol of national excellence.”

The President, flanked by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, praised the Super Falcons’ consistency and legacy in African football.

Governors’ Forum Adds N10m Bonus Per Player

In a surprise announcement, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, pledged ₦10 million for each player, on behalf of his fellow governors. This is in addition to the federal recognition and gifts.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu expressed her belief in the team’s global potential:

“I told Mr. President that the Falcons will one day win the FIFA Women’s World Cup—even if he thinks I’m overly ambitious.”

Captain and Keeper Present Trophy at Presidential Villa

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade led the presentation of the WAFCON trophy to the President, accompanied by standout goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. In her speech, Ajibade urged for sustained institutional backing:

“With your support, we can access world-class training and unlock even greater achievements.”

A Renewed Hope Agenda for Sports

National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko hailed the Falcons’ unity and commended President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Sports Agenda’. He described the reception as a powerful motivation for other Nigerian athletes.

The reception was attended by top government officials, ministers, and dignitaries. The Falcons, fresh from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, were driven directly to the State House for the historic celebration.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.