🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsLagos

Sterling One Foundation, UN Launch ASIS 4.0 to Tackle Climate Crisis and Advance SDG Action in Africa

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 26, 2025 – With urgency and bold ambition, the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 4.0, co-convened by Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria, brought together more than 2,500 global delegates in Lagos to champion African-led solutions to climate change, poverty, inequality, and other development challenges — all anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held under the theme “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation,” ASIS 4.0 featured influential voices across government, civil society, business, youth movements, and multilateral agencies, including the African Union Commission, Afreximbank, GIZ, British Council, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning.

“We get bold solutions when we scale action with the right execution and the right alliances,” said Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, as she unveiled the summit’s three-point agenda: galvanising partnerships, scaling social investments, and deepening policy engagement.

Key Highlights from ASIS 4.0

  • Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, delivered a powerful keynote, warning of Africa’s development challenges amid soaring debt and climate shocks. She launched the Mission 300 initiative to connect 300 million Africans to clean, affordable energy.

  • Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, emphasized the need for “deliberate, practical steps backed by partnerships and purpose.”

  • GIZ’s Tobias Thiel called for integrating women and youth into climate policy at all levels, stating, “It’s not just about tech and finance — it’s about people.”

  • The Lagos Investment Pre-Summit, co-hosted with the Lagos State Government, sparked sub-national engagement with global investors.

Collaborative Calls to Action

Prudence Ngwenya, Director of Women, Gender, and Youth at the African Union Commission, emphasized that Africa’s challenges “cannot be solved in silos.” She urged greater synergy between public and private sectors to advance financial inclusion, youth development, and gender equity.

Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, echoed this sentiment:

“It’s not enough to acknowledge the gaps. What matters is our ability to meet those gaps with capital, policy, and scale.”

A Pan-African Platform for Measurable Progress

Now in its fourth edition, ASIS has grown from eight founding institutions to over 60 partners, reflecting its increasing relevance as Africa’s premier convening platform for impact-focused dialogue and execution-driven commitments.

With just five years remaining to achieve the SDGs, ASIS 4.0 stood out not just as a forum for high-level ideas but a hub for deal-making, accountability, and pan-African solidarity.

The UN System in Nigeria, comprising 23 entities, continues to play a critical role in advancing inclusive development and global partnerships across the region. Learn more at www.un.org.ng.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
United Capital reports N11.9bn profit, declares N5.4bn interim dividend
Next article
Access Bank, Fifth Chukker Leverage Polo Platform to Empower African Youth Through Quality Education
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025 ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Abuja 0
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp