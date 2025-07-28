Sterling One Foundation, UN Launch ASIS 4.0 to Tackle Climate Crisis and Advance SDG Action in Africa

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 26, 2025 – With urgency and bold ambition, the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 4.0, co-convened by Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria, brought together more than 2,500 global delegates in Lagos to champion African-led solutions to climate change, poverty, inequality, and other development challenges — all anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held under the theme “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation,” ASIS 4.0 featured influential voices across government, civil society, business, youth movements, and multilateral agencies, including the African Union Commission, Afreximbank, GIZ, British Council, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning.

“We get bold solutions when we scale action with the right execution and the right alliances,” said Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, as she unveiled the summit’s three-point agenda: galvanising partnerships, scaling social investments, and deepening policy engagement.

Key Highlights from ASIS 4.0

Amina J. Mohammed , UN Deputy Secretary-General, delivered a powerful keynote, warning of Africa’s development challenges amid soaring debt and climate shocks. She launched the Mission 300 initiative to connect 300 million Africans to clean, affordable energy.

Abubakar Suleiman , CEO of Sterling Bank, emphasized the need for “deliberate, practical steps backed by partnerships and purpose.”

GIZ’s Tobias Thiel called for integrating women and youth into climate policy at all levels, stating, “It’s not just about tech and finance — it’s about people.”

The Lagos Investment Pre-Summit, co-hosted with the Lagos State Government, sparked sub-national engagement with global investors.

Collaborative Calls to Action

Prudence Ngwenya, Director of Women, Gender, and Youth at the African Union Commission, emphasized that Africa’s challenges “cannot be solved in silos.” She urged greater synergy between public and private sectors to advance financial inclusion, youth development, and gender equity.

Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, echoed this sentiment:

“It’s not enough to acknowledge the gaps. What matters is our ability to meet those gaps with capital, policy, and scale.”

A Pan-African Platform for Measurable Progress

Now in its fourth edition, ASIS has grown from eight founding institutions to over 60 partners, reflecting its increasing relevance as Africa’s premier convening platform for impact-focused dialogue and execution-driven commitments.

With just five years remaining to achieve the SDGs, ASIS 4.0 stood out not just as a forum for high-level ideas but a hub for deal-making, accountability, and pan-African solidarity.

The UN System in Nigeria, comprising 23 entities, continues to play a critical role in advancing inclusive development and global partnerships across the region. Learn more at www.un.org.ng.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.