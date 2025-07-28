🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
SPOTTED: Fayose Wears PDP Cap at APC Rally, Declares Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, caused a stir on the political scene after being spotted wearing a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cap at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally where he openly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election.

Naija247news gathered that Fayose, a prominent PDP chieftain known for his controversial political moves, attended the APC rally to declare his support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections. The development has sparked widespread reactions across social media and within political circles.

According to Naija247news, the rally, which took place in Lagos, was organized to drum up support for Tinubu’s administration and consolidate the APC’s political base. Fayose’s presence, however, stole the spotlight as he not only attended but also wore his party cap while standing on the APC campaign stage.

Naija247news understands that Fayose, while addressing the crowd, stated that his decision to back Tinubu was based on competence and experience rather than party loyalty. He was quoted as saying that Nigeria’s future required leaders with proven capacity, adding that Tinubu had demonstrated resilience and political strength over the years.

Naija247news reports that his appearance and remarks have triggered mixed reactions, with some PDP loyalists accusing him of anti-party activities, while others see his move as a signal of looming political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections. Political analysts told Naija247news that the incident underscores the fluid nature of Nigeria’s party politics and the growing trend of cross-party endorsements.

Social media users have also weighed in on the development, with many sharing photos of Fayose in his PDP cap standing beside APC stalwarts. Some hailed his decision as an act of political maturity, while others criticized it as opportunistic.

Naija247news gathered that this is not the first time Fayose has made bold political statements that contradict his party’s position. Observers believe his latest action could deepen internal crises within the PDP and fuel debates about loyalty and ideology in Nigeria’s political landscape.

As the countdown to 2027 begins, Naija247news understands that Fayose’s endorsement of Tinubu could influence political permutations in the South-West and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

