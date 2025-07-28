South East group pledges N200m for Tinubu’s 2027 presidential form

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a show of solidarity, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has pledged N200 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. This gesture underscores the group’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and grassroots mobilization campaign across the South-East region.

A Boost to Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The N200 million pledge is a significant boost to Tinubu’s re-election bid, demonstrating the group’s confidence in his leadership and vision for Nigeria. SERHA’s plans to tour all 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards in the South-East from August will help mobilize support for Tinubu’s re-election. The group’s endorsement of Tinubu as a “performing president” who has brought renewed focus on infrastructure, education, and inclusive governance is expected to resonate with voters in the region.

SERHA’s Commitment to Tinubu’s Agenda

SERHA’s commitment to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda is evident in its plans to promote his vision for Nigeria through grassroots politics and mobilization. The group has praised Tinubu’s administration for initiatives like the Eastern Rail Line project and the South East Development Commission, which are expected to drive development and growth in the region.

Grassroots Mobilization

SERHA’s grassroots mobilization efforts are expected to play a crucial role in drumming up support for Tinubu’s re-election bid. By touring all 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards in the South-East, the group aims to reach out to voters and promote Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria. This approach is likely to yield positive results, given the group’s deep understanding of the region’s dynamics and needs.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The SERHA’s pledge of N200 million for Tinubu’s presidential form has significant implications for the 2027 elections. It demonstrates the group’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid and underscores the APC’s strength in the South-East region. As the elections draw near, SERHA’s efforts are expected to contribute to Tinubu’s success in the region.

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda’s pledge of N200 million for President Tinubu’s presidential form is a testament to the group’s commitment to supporting his re-election bid. As Tinubu seeks re-election in 2027, SERHA’s efforts are expected to play a significant role in mobilizing support for his campaign in the South-East region.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.