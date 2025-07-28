Shettima Reveals FG’s Plan to Deploy AI for Boosting Food Production and Cutting Agricultural Waste

Naija247news reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that the Federal Government is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the country’s agricultural sector to increase food production and reduce post-harvest losses.

Naija247news gathered that Shettima made this known during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on agricultural innovation held in Abuja, where he highlighted the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable food security. He noted that Nigeria cannot continue to rely on traditional farming methods if it aims to feed its growing population and compete globally.

According to Naija247news, Shettima emphasized that AI-driven solutions would help farmers improve crop yields, manage resources efficiently, and predict weather patterns for better planning. He added that these innovations would also tackle the long-standing issue of post-harvest waste, which accounts for significant losses in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Naija247news understands that the initiative will involve collaboration between government agencies, technology companies, and research institutions to develop tailored AI solutions for Nigerian farmers. Shettima explained that the government would provide support through capacity building, digital literacy programs, and the provision of necessary infrastructure to enable effective adoption of these technologies.

Naija247news reports that Shettima reiterated the administration’s broader vision of achieving food self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on food imports. He noted that the integration of AI aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

Experts who spoke to Naija247news described the move as timely, given the impact of climate change, population growth, and rising food prices on national food security. They, however, called for adequate funding, rural connectivity, and farmer education to ensure the success of the program.

Naija247news gathered that Nigeria loses billions annually to post-harvest wastage, especially in perishable crops like tomatoes, fruits, and vegetables. The deployment of AI, according to stakeholders, could significantly curb these losses through predictive analytics and smart storage solutions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.