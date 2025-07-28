🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
KadunaPolitical Party News

SDP Slams 30-Year Ban on El-Rufai

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has handed a major blow to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, rejecting him and imposing a 30-year ban from participating in the party’s activities. This decisive action underscores the party’s commitment to internal discipline and adherence to its rules and principles.

Party’s Disciplinary Action

According to sources within the party, the SDP’s disciplinary committee found El-Rufai guilty of violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct. The committee’s decision, which was subsequently ratified by the party’s national leadership, marks a significant turning point in El-Rufai’s political career. The 30-year ban effectively ends El-Rufai’s prospects within the SDP, forcing him to explore other political options.

Implications for El-Rufai’s Future

The SDP’s decision has far-reaching implications for El-Rufai’s political future. With his options within the party now severely limited, El-Rufai may be forced to seek refuge in another political party or consider an independent bid for office. Whatever his next move may be, one thing is certain – El-Rufai’s association with the SDP has come to an abrupt end.

El-Rufai’s Next Move

As El-Rufai contemplates his next step, he may consider joining another political party that aligns with his ideology and ambitions. Alternatively, he could opt to run as an independent candidate, leveraging his popularity and influence to win elections. However, both options come with their own set of challenges, and El-Rufai will need to carefully weigh his options.

Reactions from Stakeholders

The SDP’s decision has generated mixed reactions from stakeholders, with some hailing it as a bold move to maintain party discipline, while others have expressed concerns about the severity of the punishment. As the news continues to trend, more reactions are expected from politicians, analysts, and ordinary citizens, all of whom will be watching to see how this development shapes the political landscape.

The SDP’s decision to impose a 30-year ban on El-Rufai sends a strong message about the party’s commitment to discipline and adherence to its rules. As El-Rufai navigates his next steps, Nigerians will be watching with interest to see how this development shapes the political landscape. One thing is certain, however – the SDP has drawn a line in the sand, and El-Rufai’s future in politics hangs precariously in the balance.

